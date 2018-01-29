Penny Pot HarrogateThe land seeking outline planning is the bottom right hand section
Front Page Harrogate News 

Planning Committee to consider a further 350 houses near Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate

Posted By: Editor 0 Comment

The Harrogate Borough Council planning committee will consider an application for outline planning permission for 350 houses near to Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate.

The application is from Linden Limited and Taylor Wimpey UK Ltd and is for land that near to the Army Foundation College and on the other side of the Penny Pot Lane from the Persimon Homes site for  600 houses – see Penny Pot Lane Site For 600 Homes Sold To Persimmon

Planning Officers are recommending refusal on the basis of environmental impact. The review is scheduled for 30 January 2018.

For details see https://localdemocracy.harrogate.gov.uk/ViewSelectedDocument.asp?DocumentID=41029

 


 

Related News

Body found in River Aire now named
Cuddly toys to help children’s cancer charit...
Belmont Grosvenor rated as ‘Excellent’...
Call for more carers for the Harrogate District

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *