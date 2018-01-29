Planning Committee to consider a further 350 houses near Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate

The land seeking outline planning is the bottom right hand section

The Harrogate Borough Council planning committee will consider an application for outline planning permission for 350 houses near to Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate.

The application is from Linden Limited and Taylor Wimpey UK Ltd and is for land that near to the Army Foundation College and on the other side of the Penny Pot Lane from the Persimon Homes site for 600 houses – see Penny Pot Lane Site For 600 Homes Sold To Persimmon

Planning Officers are recommending refusal on the basis of environmental impact. The review is scheduled for 30 January 2018.

For details see https://localdemocracy.harrogate.gov.uk/ViewSelectedDocument.asp?DocumentID=41029



