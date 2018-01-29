Harrogate District Hospital’s children’s ward give their thanks for Christmas donations

Gifts and toys among donations to Harrogate District Hospital’s children’s ward over the festive period

Very generous gift-givers in the Harrogate area are being thanked for making Christmas in hospital that much more pleasant for children and young people on Woodlands Ward at Harrogate District Hospital.

Various organisations and individuals donated a range of toys and presents, as well as financial donations, in the weeks running up to Christmas 2017.

Woodlands Ward is a general paediatric (children’s) ward, treating infants, children, and adolescents ranging in age from one day to 16 years old. The donations that the Ward received helped make Christmas time extra special for its young patients

Gifts included toy sacks from the Yorkshire Children’s Hospital’s Christmas Gift Appeal, teddy bears from North Yorkshire Police and a Winnie the Pooh Christmas Cake from ex-Leeds United and England goalkeeper, Nigel Martyn, as well as financial donations from a range of local organisations.

The full list of donations over the festive period was:

St Peters Primary School, Harrogate – handmade Christmas decorations

Yorkshire Children’s Hospital Christmas Gift Appeal – toy-sacks and Xbox

North Yorkshire Police, T/Insp Paul Cording and PCSO Matt Murphy – police teddy bears

Harrogate Asda – toys

Fairy Bricks – Lego bricks

Nigel Martyn, former England goalkeeper – Winnie the Pooh cake

Sunbeams Day Nursery, Harrogate – presents

Knox Women’s Institute Harrogate, Margaret England – a cheque for £132

Bon Bons of Wetherby – chocolate snowman, which was raffled

Route 50 Bikers – presents

St George’s Archery Club, Harrogate – donation to Woodlands Ward’s play fund of £87.20

Harrogate Town Football Club – goodie bags

Belmont Grosvenor School – presents

Julie Walker, Matron of Woodlands Ward, said: We are incredibly grateful for the donations we received from the organisations and individuals over the festive period. The donations came at a time when it was necessary to make Christmas as special as possible for our patients and the generous gifts that the ward received helped us to achieve this. Thank you to all those who donated.





David Fisher, Community and Events Fundraiser at Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity, said: A huge thank you to all companies, groups, schools and individuals who visited the hospital in the run up to Christmas. It is wonderful to have so many thinking about those who would not be able to spend Christmas at home with their families and friends; your support is very much appreciated.

Woodlands Ward provides paediatric nursing in a specialised area with a family-centred care focus. Services include general paediatrics, ENT (ear, nose and throat) surgery, orthopaedic care and surgery, as well as general surgery.

The Trust would like to say thank you to all organisations and individuals who made generous donations to other wards and departments over the festive period.

If you would like to make a donation to Woodlands Ward, contact the Ward Manager, Helen Stewart, at: helen.stewart@hdft.nhs.uk