Easter farming fun at Springtime Live

Newborn chicks will be just some of the animals flocking to Springtime Live when the annual event returns to the Great Yorkshire Showground on Easter Saturday.

Tickets go on sale this week for the family event which allow children to get close to farm animals from chicks to lambs, piglets to calves, goats and rare breed sheep. Once inside the event, all demonstrations and hands on workshops are free including Mr Bloom from CBeebies and his band.

Due to the popularity of Springtime Live on Saturday March 31, entry is by advance ticket only.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: This will be our fifth Springtime Live and what better way to start the Easter weekend! This is a real family event which showcases farming and rural life through hands on activities and entertainment. Make sure you book your tickets now to ensure entry and once inside, everything is free! We look forward to seeing you!





Little ones can hold and learn about chicks thanks to Eggucation, there are also reptiles and bug encounters, vintage and new tractors as well as a bike track, climbing wall and face painting to name a few.

Springtime Live will be at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate, on Easter Saturday March 31, from 9am to 4:30pm. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children and go on sale on Thursday February 1 at www.springtimelive.co.uk

FULL TIME TABLE – all activities are free inside (timings can be subject to change)

Hall 1 – Stage Programme Times

10:00 Springtime Live Welcome with The Easter Bunny

10:15 Eggucation Live

10:30 Wool Story Show Time

11:00 Mr Bloom & His Band

11:30 Easter Bunny Show Time

1:00 Animals Intuition Live

1:30 Wool Story Show Time

2:00 Mr Bloom & His Band

2:30 StarWars Tribute with Darth Vader

3:30 Family Prize Giveaway

Hall 2 – Arena Timings

10.00am – Ferretworld Road Show

10.30am – SMJ Falconry

11.30am – Airedale Beagles

12.00pm – Farlavale Gundogs

1.00pm – Ferretworld Road Show

1.30pm – SMJ Falconry

2.00pm – Airedale Beagles

2.30pm – Farlavale Gundogs

Seminar Room timetable – Hall 1 Foyer*

Please book a timeslot on arrival

10.15am – Story Time with Mud Pie Arts

11.30am – Story Time with Mud Pie Arts

12noon – Puppet Show ‘The Boy who cried Wolf’

1.15pm – Story Time with Mud Pie Arts

2.30pm – Puppet Show ‘The Boy who cried Wolf’

3.00pm – Story Time with Mud Pie Arts



