Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrat Party visits Harrogate

Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrat Party, Jo Swinson MP, paid a visit to Harrogate on Thursday, 25 January 2017, to meet the campaign team working for the local elections in May.

Jo said:

It is great to be here in Harrogate supporting local members, particularly in their NHS campaigns to retain mental health in-patient facilities in Harrogate District and for local dental services for NHS patients.

 


 

Cllr Pat Marsh, leader of the group on , commented:

We are delighted that Jo could spare the time and I’m sure her visit will further encourage all our activists.  We look forward to a good result in May.


