Cuddly toys to help children’s cancer charity’s fundraising

Fundraisers, Jen Aspinall and Gina Trotter, surrounded by cuddly toys looking for new homes

Children’s cancer charity, Candlelighters, are appealing for pubs and other businesses to help support their work by raffling cuddly toys by guessing the toys name. The toys have been donated to the charity. They are producing a pack to accompany the toys to help supporters make the most of their fundraising.

The money raised will help Candlelighters continue to support children with cancer, and their families, throughout Yorkshire.

Community Fundraiser for Harrogate, Leeds, York and Bridlington, Jen Aspinall said: This is a very simple and fun way of supporting us. We want to involve as many organisations as possible in our fundraising efforts and want them to feel a sense of pride that they are helping such a worthwhile cause. The money raised will enable us to continue to support our work locally.

Organisations who want to support Candlelighters by raffling a toy should contact Jen by phoning her on 0113 322 9283 or emailing info@candlelighters.org.uk



