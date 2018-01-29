Call for more carers for the Harrogate District

North Yorkshire is calling on people from all walks of life to join its workforce of carers.

All sorts of people have become carers in the county – from builders to accountants to people who are retired; from young graduates to parents or people wanting flexible but rewarding work to fit their personal situation.

Thousands work for North Yorkshire County Council and other care providers to deliver social care around the clock and do a great job.

But now North Yorkshire needs more care workers than ever before to help deliver vital services which support the county’s growing number of older and vulnerable people to lead healthy and independent lives in the heart of their communities.

The council is therefore beginning a campaign for more care workers and will also be running a series of recruitment events around the county, starting with Harrogate, where the shortages are greatest.

County Councillor Michael Harrison, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Adult Social Care and Health Integration, said: Ensuring that the care sector is an attractive place to work is one of our top priorities. It is far more than just a job. Helping people, often with fascinating life stories, to live independently and with dignity is an important and fulfilling profession and is a crucial service in this county. Opportunities in the care sector are as diverse as the people we help and in North Yorkshire we have a track record to help our workers gain the skills, knowledge and experience they need to progress. A job in care can lead to a wonderful career and opportunities for professional development. We have senior managers who started out as carers and have been helped to train on the job, developing their skills.





In order to attract people into its care services the county council has simplified and speeded up the recruitment process, with shortlisting taking place within two days of the closing date, interviewing within seven days and a decision within 24 hours of the interview to make sure that those interested in working in care get an immediate response.

Cllr Harrison, said: Being a care professional is about making a difference. Through passion and commitment our teams help people to see what’s possible and support them to achieve things they thought were impossible. We are extremely proud of our work and we want people to join us in this vital service. Moreover with a variety of full and part-time hours plus a range of shifts available, careers in care offer far greater flexibility than many other sectors, allowing people to combine paid work with other commitments such as studying and family life. With a paid training programme, excellent pension scheme and opportunities for career development there’s never been a better time to consider a career in care. We would love people to spread the word.

People interested in working in adult social care can go to the county council’s Make Care Matter website, www.makecarematter.co.uk where they can find out more and apply for a role online.

They can also follow the Make Care Matter campaign on Facebook and share posts: https://www.facebook.com/MakeCareMatter/

Make Care Matter recruitment events:

For people who would like to chat with someone from the county council’s recruitment team and even have an interview on the day, they can go along between 10am and 2pm to:

Starbeck library, Harrogate on Tuesday 30th January

Knaresborough library on Wednesday 31st January

Information events:

The county council is also running the following information events, from where interviews could also be organized:

• St Peter’s Parish Church, Harrogate Centre, Thursday 8th Feb –staff/managers and providers will be on hand to chat and to give interviews

• Joint Make Care Matter & NHS event, Harrogate Hospital, Saturday 7th April.