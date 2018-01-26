Police need help to identify two men and a woman following an assault in Harrogate

A 30 year old local man was walking home with a friend after leaving The Den on Cambridge Road and when they reached Cheltenham Crescent, near Cattlemans restaurant, they were approached by the men and a woman

Harrogate Police want to speak to the individuals in the CCTV in connection with an assalt, which happened at around 2am on 1 January 2018.

A 30 year old local man was walking home with a friend after leaving The Den on Cambridge Road and when they reached Cheltenham Crescent, near Cattlemans restaurant, they were approached by the men and a woman.

The 30 year old man was punched in the head by one of the men, causing him to fall to the ground. He was then kicked in the head by the same man. The victim suffered injuries to his face and shoulder.

The two men and one woman then made off in the direction of Kings Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact police.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Amy Coe or email amy.coe@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on .

Please quote reference number 12180000417 when passing on any information.



