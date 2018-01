Please share the news!

















Officers were called to Ripon Household Waste Recycling on Dallamires Lane, Ripon shortly after 10.30am today (Friday 26 January 2018).

A worker at the site discovered a suspicious item which caused the site, and a number of surrounding businesses, to be evacuated.

The bomb disposal unit attended to assess the items and they confirmed they did not pose any threat to the public.

The incident has been resolved safely and the items are being taken away to be disposed of.