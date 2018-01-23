Jamie Oliver to close 12 restaurants, including Harrogate

Please share the news!

















The Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group is to close 12 UK branches following a restructuring review of the business.

Bath

Bristol

Bluewater, Kent

Chelmsford, Essex

Harrogate

Kingston-upon-Thames

Milton Keynes

Reading

St Albans, Hertfordshire

Greenwich and Threadneedle Street, Piccadilly

The remaining 25 Jamie’s Italian sites in the UK will continue to trade normally.

Jon Knight, CEO of the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, said: This was a not an easy decision but it’s a crucial step to ensure our strong and much-loved brand can continue to serve our loyal customers. We will look to redeploy as many staff as possible within the wider Restaurant Group. All staff impacted will be paid fully and all our obligations to them fulfilled. We’re incredibly grateful to the dedication and hard work of every single member of staff.



