Harrogate local plan: formal consultation begins

People across Harrogate district are being invited to give their support to plans for affordable homes, greater employment opportunities and less future congestion.

A final consultation into the Local Plan begins on Friday (26 January 2018).

Full council approved the draft publication version of the plan when it met in December and later this year, it will be submitted to government for review.

Before that, the six-week long consultation will give residents, business leaders, developers and anyone with an interest in the district the opportunity to have a final say.

The consultation is being run on behalf of the independent planning inspector and is a formal stage of the process towards adopting the plan in 2019.

There is only one question: whether people support the local plan or not.

Harrogate’s local plan is a 20-year vision for a district where people can afford their own home and to live and work locally.

It suggests sites where new homes and jobs could be created and considers the infrastructure required to ensure new developments can be properly supported.

The plan also tackles a number of significant issues facing the district.

They include a lack of affordable housing which, unless managed, will force today’s young people to move further and further away from the communities they grew up in.

More details of the consultation can be found here: http://consult.harrogate.gov.uk/portal from Friday 26 January until Friday 9 March.

Councillor Rebecca Burnett, cabinet member with responsibility for planning, said:

“The local plan is fundamental to Harrogate because it sets out how we will manage future development in our district.

“It will help us tackle several major issues, not least a lack of homes which are affordable to people who want to live, work and raise a family here.

“We also need to grow the district’s economy for the benefit of everyone.

“I urge as many people as possible to take part in the consultation – especially if you’ve not done so before – and show your support for this crucial plan.”