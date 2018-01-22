Video: 18 months ban following dangerous driving near Harrogate

Please share the news!

















A 27-year-old man from the Harrogate area appeared at Harrogate Magistrates Court on Thursday 18 January 2018 and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop following a road accident.

On Friday 16 June 2017, Brandon Price was captured by another driver’s dash-cam, driving a silver Lexus RX300 dangerously on the A59 Skipton Road at Blubberhouses.

After overtaking dangerously and forcing the driver on the other side of the road to take evasive action, Price went on to overtake a lorry, clipping the vehicle as he passed. Again, his actions made the oncoming car take action to avoid Price and prevent a collision.

Price pleaded guilty and was banned from the roads for 18 months, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £170 in fines and costs. At the end of his ban, Price will also have to take an extended driving test to get his licence back.

Speaking about the sentence, investigating officer Traffic Constable Rob Roberts said: Price’s actions showed absolutely no regard for the safety of others on the road that day. He chose to drive in an irresponsible and reckless manner at speed and narrowly missed what could have been a catastrophic accident. I’d like to thank the drivers of the vehicles who witnessed this incident, who came forward with dash-cam footage and witness reports. With their assistance we have successfully prosecuted a dangerous driver and got him off the road. I hope that this case and sentence sends a clear message to those who choose to drive irresponsibly, even though you may not have a police car behind you witnessing events, with the wide spread use of dash cam’s, your actions are being captured and you will not escape prosecution. If any member of the public captures any evidence of anti-social or dangerous driving on a dash cam, they can make a report and submit the footage to North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Spartan. More information is available on the North Yorkshire Police website – go to www.northyorkshire.police.uk/opspartan



