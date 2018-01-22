Police in Harrogate investigate attempted break-in

Please share the news!

















North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following reports of an attempted burglary in Harrogate.

A man tried to climb through a ground-floor flat on Bramham Drive at around 1.10pm hours on Tuesday 16 January 2018.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They are appealing for information about anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

The man is described as a white, aged in his twenties with a mousy brown, scruffy beard. He was wearing a grey hooded top.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Adam Smith. You can also email adam.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180008603.



