Nidderdale Messiah seeks new charity partnership for 2018 event

Left to Right: Anna Woollven, Christine Turner, Jennifer Sonley and Lizzie Hughes of HELP, Frances Elliot HELP Project Manager, Jane Burniston (Nidderdale Messiah Chairman), Jill Heyes (Nidderdale Messiah), Andy Storr (HELP), Philip Heyes and Carol Lancaster (Nidderdale Messiah)

Could your local charity benefit from Nidderdale Messiah support? Committee members recently visited Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP) at Community House to present a cheque for the proceeds of their recent capacity event. Chairman Jane Burniston made the presentation totalling over £4,500 to Project Manager Frances Elliot of HELP. The charity offers practical help at home, a befriending service and a volunteer driving service to enable the elderly and disabled to get out and about.

Project Development worker Lizzie Hughes commented: This significant contribution from the recent Nidderdale Messiah will make a huge difference to our work supporting older and vulnerable people across the Harrogate District. We would like to extend our thanks to the entire committee who work so hard both to put on the beautiful Messiah each year and to raise money for local good causes.

HELP were also delighted that in addition to the donation, they now have some new volunteering enquiries from Nidderdale Messiah supporters.

The ‘Come and Sing’ Nidderdale Messiah is held annually at the end of November and aims to herald Christmas with a community singing event and to raise funds for a local charity.

Chairman Jane Burniston thanked the event’s many supporters for their generosity and added: Each year we look for the local charities where our donation is going to make a big difference.





Supporters will be pleased to hear that planning is already underway for the next Nidderdale Messiah later this year. This will take place on Sunday 25 November. We are actively looking for a new local charity to support and would welcome submissions from representatives with ideas of how we can best work together towards the 2018 event.

If you are interested please contact Chairman Jane Burniston at admin@nidderdalemessiah.org.uk