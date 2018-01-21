Please share the news!



















A spirited second half fightback, wasn’t quite enough to gain Harrogate Town a point at leaders, Salford City.

After some initial sparring, Salford got their noses in front after fourteen minutes.

Nick Haughton broke through on the right and unleashed a powerful shot which James Belshaw couldn’t hold on to, and although he blocked Mike Phenix’s follow up, the striker slotted home the rebound from close range.

Town tried hard to redress the balance and a George Thomson free kick to Joe Leesley enabled the winger to force a full length save from Max Crocombe.

Unfortunately,Town soon slipped further behind when a low cross from the right evaded the Town defence,leaving Thomas Walker to shoot inside the near post.

The “Ammies”were putting the Town defence under pressure and Terry Kennedy had to make several vital tackles to clear the lines.

A rally late in the half by Town saw Leesley shoot across goal after being played in by Dom Knowles and Simon Ainge had a header blocked at the far post after a Leesley cross.

The start of the second half saw Town bravely, take the game to the Ammies.

Josh Falkingham headed a Ryan Fallowfield centre wide of the upright and Leesley left, Michael Nottingham, floundering with a smart turn,

but his cross was just too high for Ainge to convert.

Next,a run and centre from Fallowfield provided Knowles with a header which forced Crocombe to make to make a superb one handed save,but the visitors were not to be denied.

Just after the hour,Town’s pressure paid off when they were awarded a free kick and Knowles got between the defenders to head in Leesley’s pinpoint delivery.

Town threw everything at the City defence in an attempt to force an equaliser,but the Ammies managed to block efforts from Leesley,Thomson and Knowles.

At the other end,City’s Man of the Match,Walker,squandered a late chance to confirm victory when left unmarked, by firing wildly over the bar.

Town have an early opportunity to return to winning ways,when they entertain,Stockport County,on Tuesday evening.

Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Swain,Falkingham,Kennedy,Burrell,Thomson,Emmett,Ainge(c),Knowles,Leesley.

Unused subs,Thewlis,Beck,Kitching,Agnew,Cracknell. Booking Thomson Att.1931

Scorer,Knowles 63.

Salford City,

Crocombe,Nottingham,Touray,Maynard,Piergianni,Hogan(c),Haughton(Dudley 84),Mafuta,Phenix(Askew 63),Redshaw(Beesley 84),Walker.

Unused subs,

Livesey,Shelton. Bookings Piergianni,Mafuta,Walker.

Scorers,Phenix 14,Walker 26.

Referee L Doughty.

By John Harrison.