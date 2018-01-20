HGS U14 and U16 Rugby teams undertake a tour of Holland

Please share the news!

















Harrogate Grammar School U14 and U16 rugby teams totaling 56 boys and 5 staff set off for a six-match tour of the southwest region of Holland recently. The boys resplendent in their tour kit were indebted to their sponsors; Pro Screed, Spirit of Harrogate, Til-ex, WMG, Blueclaw Media, Jamie Goddard Gardens and Tell Only Your Best Friends, who made it all possible.

After a smooth coach trip to Hull the group enjoyed overnight sailing to Rotterdam. The impending Force 7 did nothing to dissuade the boys from the “all you could eat buffet”.

Matches were played on a mixture of grass pitches and 4G, Harrogate Grammar School teams displayed tremendous enthusiasm in showing the locals how the game was played. A skilled approach with a good forward unit combined with neat back play ensured a full house of wins at both age groups for Harrogate Grammar School, over 350 points were scored with only 17 conceded. The clubs of Delft, Bassetts and Eenland were to be commended for their hospitality and rugby spirit.

Other highlights of the trip included, trip to Amsterdam, canal boat experience, indoor bowling challenge, visit to Waterside College, Duirell Theme Park and Ajax Stadium Tour. The icing on the cake was in the club shop where the group came upon Luis Suarez. After he very kindly had a ‘selfie” with one of the boys he looked round to see an orderly queue of 60 waiting their turn, fair play to him everyone got a picture or autograph.

All too soon the group returned home having enjoyed an excellent experience. No doubt, the boys will have everlasting memories and friendships which only a tour creates. Back at home, the U16s and U14s have reached the semi-finals of the Yorkshire Cup.