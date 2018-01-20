Grants to help keep your home warm

Please share the news!

















Funding available for Harrogate homes, courtesy of West Yorkshire Combined Authority

As the cold weather continues to bite across the county, the Harrogate district are being reminded that they can still apply for up to 100%-funded grants to help insulate energy inefficient homes and reduce heating bills.

Funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Tackling Fuel Poverty Programme, the scheme, which has been running since early 2017, will help pay for the cost of topping up existing loft insulation or installing new cavity wall insulation.

Householders struggling to heat their homes and earning less than £20,000 a year combined can apply for 100% funding while 75% grants are available for those households earning between £20,000 and £35,000.

Landlords can get up to 75% grant funding towards the cost of insulation, if their tenants qualify for the scheme.

Residents who think they may be eligible for assistance should call the City of York Council’s Housing Standards and Adaptations team on 01904 552300 or email betterhomes@york.gov.uk. To qualify, homes should have suitable, uninsulated cavity walls or minimal loft insulation.

Councillor Mike Chambers Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Safer Communities, said: Winter inevitably brings larger energy bills so it’s important that as many people as possible improve their insulation to keep their homes warm and healthy during the cold weather. I know that some people in the district struggle to keep their homes comfortably and affordably warm in these cold months, and this can have serious health and financial consequences. We have the funding to help, and I want as many people as possible to benefit.

Leeds City Region has a higher than average number of fuel poor homes compared to the rest of the UK.

The Tackling Fuel Poverty programme, run in partnership with Better Homes Yorkshire, was launched in 2016 to help combat this with £6m committed to lowering household heating bills across the City Region. Once complete, it is hoped the funding – that also includes match funding from local councils – will improve the energy efficiency of almost 1,200 homes, saving almost £10m in household bills and 31,533 tonnes of carbon.

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council and Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: Investing in tackling fuel poverty is a positive example of how local councils and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority are working together to deliver inclusive growth to communities that need it most this winter and beyond. We want everyone to benefit from the positive changes being made to jobs, skills and the economy across the City Region and by helping to keep houses warmer – and heating bills lower – more residents will be able to enjoy better health and improved finances this winter and beyond. I’d recommend anyone who thinks they may be eligible for support to get in touch today and take the first step towards a warmer and more energy efficient home.

Energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE (formerly Keepmoat Regeneration) will carry out works contracted through Better Homes Yorkshire.





Steve Batty, Framework Director for Better Homes Yorkshire, said: We’re proud to be carrying out energy efficiency work across the City Region; the funding that Better Homes Yorkshire has managed to secure can really make a difference to people’s lives and living conditions. In today’s society, nobody should have to sit at home cold because they either have no form of heating in their homes, or can’t afford to heat their home. I would encourage anybody who is struggling with the costs of heating their home to give us a call to see if there is anything Better Homes Yorkshire can do to help.

Residents who do not qualify for funding but would still like to work to be done should contact Better Homes Yorkshire directly on 0800 597 1500.

In addition to loft and cavity wall insulation, Better Homes Yorkshire also provides high quality and affordable gas boilers and central heating systems for all residents, regardless of financial status, across the Leeds City Region. Market-leading boilers come with up to 10-year warranties and could save households up to £350 a year.

For more information on Better Homes Yorkshire, visit www.betterhomesyorkshire.co.uk