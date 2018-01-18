Penny Pot Lane site for 600 homes sold to Persimmon

A development of 600 homes on land off Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate will commence shortly following the sale of two adjoining sites to national housebuilder, Persimmon Homes.

Please share the news!



















A development of 600 homes on land off Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate will commence shortly following the sale of two adjoining sites to national housebuilder, Persimmon Homes.

Property agents, Cushman & Wakefield, on behalf of Woodard Corporation and Hallam Land Management, and Carter Jonas, on behalf of Mealia Partnership, have negotiated the sale of the combined site of 70 acres to Persimmon.

The site has outline consent for 600 homes together with retail and leisure uses and a site for a primary school. Reserved matters approval has recently been secured for the first phase of 238 dwellings including affordable houses, enabling work to start on site imminently.

Phil Roebuck, Partner and Head of Residential development at Cushman & Wakefield commented: We are delighted to have completed the sale of this substantial and attractive edge of town site which will make a significant contribution to the delivery of much needed private and affordable homes in Harrogate.

Simon Usher, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes (Yorkshire) commented: Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate is an excellent location to live. We will be providing a wide range of new homes from two bedrooms to five bedrooms. Construction work will start very soon and we look forward to seeing people moving into our houses from autumn this year.



