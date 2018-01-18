Carers’ Resource volunteer knitters raise £2,150

Volunteer knitters have helped to raise £2,150 for unpaid carers in Harrogate by selling hand-made Christmas decorations.

More than 30 knitters from across Yorkshire and as far away as France sent more than 1,200 decorations to Carers’ Resource, which sold them for £2 each across 28 outlets.

The charity’s events and fundraising co-ordinator Anne Wells has now collected and counted all the money. She said:

It’s the fourth year we’ve sold these and the knitters and sales outlets across our whole patch have done an amazing job to achieve this total, as well as raise our profile as a local charity.

We’d like to thank everyone who helped, including Noir hairdresser, Haywra Hair & Beauty and The Harrogate Hair & Beauty Clinic, which are all in Harrogate, plus Feastfield Medical Centre, in Pateley Bridge, and osteopath Kathryn Elliott, in Knaresborough.

Enfield WI in Middlesex knits more than 100 decorations every year. This came about after a relative of a volunteer came along to a carers’ knitting group a few years ago and saw for herself the important work we do with carers. The knitting group itself also made 120.

We got just short of 170 decorations from France, where a staff member’s relative lives. She knits them with friends then posts them, which is amazing.

The knitters are already working hard on Easter chicks and this fantastic fundraising effort means we can send unpaid carers on trips and host peer-to-peer support groups to give carers a break. Some of our services receive funding but trips and groups are something we simply can’t afford without fundraising and generous donations.