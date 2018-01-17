Robbers snatch phones from Carphone Warehouse in Harrogate

Please share the news!

















15 Shares

Police in Harrogate are appealing for witnesses and information about a robbery at the Carphone Warehouse in Cambridge street.

It happened at around 11.50 am on Monday 15 January 2018 and involved two male suspects.

The two suspects entered the shop and snatched three high value phones from a display before pushing a member of staff and making off on foot.

Officers are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, police are appealing for information about the suspects’ involved.

The first suspect is described as a white man, around 30 years old, 6 feet tall and slim build. He had dark hair, dark stubble and a pale face. He was wearing a blue baseball cap and grey jumper.

The second suspect is described as a white man, again around 30 years old, slightly sorter than the first suspect and with a pot-belly. He had light brown/ginger hair with the same coloured stubble. He was wearing the same if not very similar clothing and cap as the first suspect.

Enquiries so far suggest the two ran in the general direction of Lower Station Parade following the robbery.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Adam Smith. You can also email adam.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180007991.



