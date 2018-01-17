Harrogate Grammar School tennis team reach North of Britain finals

Please share the news!



















Last term saw the tennis team from Harrogate Grammar School take part in the North of Britain Tennis finals in Sunderland. Already crowned Yorkshire Champions, Harrogate Grammar School students; Ed Appleyard (year 10), Harris Calvert (year 11), Stuart Pacey (year 11) and Oliver Bean (year 11) were up against the winners from Scotland, the North East and the North West regions.

The competition originally started with over 2000 schools entering, at this final stage there were just 16 teams left, 4 in each from the North, South, East and West regional finals. The standard of play was very high with opposition boasting players from the Great Britain team.

Harrogate Grammar School finished in a very creditable fourth place with all the players giving top-level performances against much higher ranked opposition. Congratulations to all of the team who can take great pride in being one of the best 16 school tennis teams in the North of Britain.



