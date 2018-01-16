Harrogate teenager still missing

Please share the news!

















25 Shares

Police say they have had a good response from members of the public, calling with information about the whereabouts of missing teenager John Barker. However, John is still missing, and police are concerned for his welfare.

Searches are continuing, particularly in the Boroughbridge area, today. Please continue to share our appeal.

John Barker, 14, was last seen in Harrogate at 1.30pm on Sunday 14 January 2018.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of proportionate build and pale complexion, with short fair hair, blue eyes and a local accent. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket and black trousers.

If you see John, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12180007592.



