Architects cycle ride raises £2,300 for Disability Action Yorkshire

Wheely Good Effort! Picture are (back row) Disability Action Yorkshire Chief executive Jackie Snape, S+SA Architects Director Mark Fisher, Disability Action Yorkshire customer Andrew Varley and Joel Smith and Jon Brookman, both from S+SA Architects, and (front row) Disability Action Yorkshire customers Wayne Martin and Darren Askwith

A Harrogate architects’ practice sponsored bike ride has raised £2,300 for Disability Action Yorkshire.

The ride’s distance – 80km – was chosen to coincide with the number of years the charity had been existence, and was completed by a team of 23, including the Disability Action Yorkshire Chair, Neil Revely and trustee Andrew Glenn.

The pedalthon was organised by S+SA Architects – whose association with the charity spans more than a decade – and followed one of the routes of the Tour de Yorkshire, beginning and starting in Harrogate.

S+SA Architects director Mark Fisher said: I would like to thank everyone who joined us on this sponsored cycle and helped us raise several thousand pounds for this superb charity. The weather at the start could certainly have been kinder to us, but it didn’t stop everyone taking part from having a great time tackling the 80km course. We are now looking at staging another sponsored cycle later this year, again in support of Disability Action Yorkshire, and are in the planning stage in terms of route, distance and date.





Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive, said: I would like to say a huge thank you to Mark and the S+SA Architects team for organising this terrific event, which has raised more than £2,000 for us. Over the years, this company has staged a number of fund-raising events for us, and we are always incredibly grateful for their ongoing support. It is appreciated by all of us, especially our customers.