Urgent appeal to find missing woman from Skipton

Officers have issued an urgent appeal to help find a woman missing from her home in Skipton.

63 year-old Carol Latham left her home, Burnside House in Carleton Road, Skipton, between 9.15am and 11.15am today, Monday 15 January 2018, and has not been seen since.

Carol is described as 5ft 4” tall, of medium build with red / brown short hair. It us unknown what Carol was wearing when she left the house.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Carol’s welfare and are appealing the the public for information as to her whereabouts.

If you think you might have seen Carol, or have any information, please contact police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room.