Police ask for help to find missing Harrogate 14-year-old

John Barker is 14 and was last seen in Harrogate at 1.30pm on Sunday 14 January 2018.

Police are concerned for his welfare are appealing for any information that may help locate the teenager.

There are currently searches for him in the Harrogate and Boroughbridge areas.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of proportionate build and pale complexion, with short fair hair, blue eyes and a local accent. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket and black trousers.

If you see John, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12180007592.



