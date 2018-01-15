Made in Dagenham’s ‘Harold Wilson’ meets local MP

Please share the news!

















Passers-by did a double-take as local Member of Parliament Andrew Jones met a Prime Minister of yester-year outside Harrogate’s new Civic Centre.

Mr Jones exchanged friendly banter with the pipe-smoking, Gannex-wearing former PM Harold Wilson as part of Harrogate’s Phoenix Players promotion of their latest production – Made in Dagenham. The play tells the story of the women of Dagenham’s Ford plant in the 1960s who fought for equal pay and is showing from 31 January to 3 February 2018 at Harrogate Theatre.

Harold is played by local man Richard Naylor with his wife Rowenna playing the inimitable Barbara Castle.

Mr Naylor commented: The play is a light-hearted take on the serious issue of equal pay for men and women. Although it is set in the 1968 it still has resonance today as we have seen from recent news items. Made in Dagenham is an enjoyable history lesson for those who were not around in the 1960s and a nostalgic romp down memory lane for those who were.

Andrew Jones added: It was a pleasure to meet Harrogate’s version of Sir Harold – one of only three Prime Ministers to have come from Yorkshire. Some of the lines and attitudes seem very out of place now – even shocking. I don’t know if Sir Harold was really like his portrayal but all the same it is a funny and feisty play packed with energy, humour and great music.

Tickets can be booked on Harrogate Theatre’s website at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk



