Harrogate law firm expand into flagship offices

A longstanding full-service Harrogate law firm is expanding after announcing plans to relocate into new state of the art offices at The Exchange.

LCF Barber Titleys has been part of the legal service community in Harrogate since the 1870s and is one of the town’s largest law firms offering both personal and corporate legal services. The firm has signed a 10 year lease on approximately 4,000 square feet of open plan office space within Harrogate’s tallest office building, The Exchange on Station Parade in Harrogate.

The building occupies a highly prominent position next to Harrogate Railway Station and dominates the town centre’s skyline. LCF Barber Titleys, which is part of Yorkshire based LCF Law, will relocate from its current premises on North Park Road, into the 10-storey landmark building during February 2018.

Partner, Tim Axe, from LCF Barber Titleys, said: Moving into high quality offices at The Exchange is an important stage in our development as we shape the law firm to meet the needs of our clients in 2018 and further enhance our services. We have a strong spread of legal expertise and a sound reputation for both corporate and private client work. The building is highly accessible for all our valued clients and employees, with both rail links and parking right on the doorstep, and when this is combined with a superb working environment, it made The Exchange the ideal location for us. Our entire Harrogate team will work in a well-designed and open plan environment, enabling us to offer a cohesive service to the ever-growing numbers of clients who now take advantage of both our personal and corporate departments. There’s no doubt this will continue building on the high standard of service that our clients have come to enjoy.

Commercial property agent Lambert Smith Hampton’s Leeds office advised LCF Barber Titleys on the deal.

Richard Corby, director at Lambert Smith Hampton, commented: The ability to have a 4,000 square feet floor plate in a town centre location is a very rare feature in Harrogate, so this attractive aspect made a compelling reason for LCF Barber Titleys to relocate to The Exchange.

The office is now being fitted out by York based interiors specialist Ben Johnson Ltd, which has also worked on LCF Law’s offices in Leeds and Bradford.

Carter Jonas and JLL were joint letting agents for the asset managers of The Exchange, CEG.

Chris Hartnell, Associate Partner at Carter Jonas, said: We are delighted to welcome LCF Barber Titleys to the building. Their move to the Exchange provides an exciting new chapter in their well-established history. With the Exchange providing iconic office space in an unrivalled Town Centre location, it provides the ideal base for the firm to grow and develop their firm for many years to come.

LCF Law employs more than 135 people across offices in Harrogate, Leeds, Bradford and Ilkley and works with both businesses and private individuals.