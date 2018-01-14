Please share the news!

















A Joe Leesley goal deep into added time, earned Harrogate an F A Trophy replay, at the CNG Stadium this coming Tuesday evening.

Town made four changes to their starting line up, with Ryan Fallowfield,Simon Ainge, Lloyd Kerry and Toby Lees all being recalled to the side.

The opening exchanges were even, with Kerry forcing Dean Snedeker to save an overhead kick and City’s,Rhys Murrell-Williamson had a shot diverted to James Belshaw.

Town’s best chance of the half arrived on the twenty minute mark when Jordan Thewlis headed Leesley’s inviting cross over the bar.

Murrell-Williamson was posing a constant threat to Town’s defence and Belshaw had to make a flying save to keep out his powerful drive,while soon afterwards, Belshaw injured himself while diving for another off the winger’s shots,and had to be subbed by Joe Cracknell.

This was a double blow for Town, as shortly before,Jack Vann had to replace the strong running,Louie Swain,after he had sustained a leg injury.

After the break,Leesley and Fallowfield combined to set up a shooting chance for Kerry, but his effort was blocked by the massed City defence.

St Albans began to dominate and Lees had to make a brave diving header to clear a Murrell-Williamson corner,and soon afterwards, the winger fired a centre across Town’s goal which,luckily found no takers.

On sixtysix minutes it was no surprise when the hosts took the lead, after a corner was knocked forward and Tom Bender beat Cracknell from close range.





Town pushed forward to keep their hopes alive and Thewlis had a strong shot blocked after being played in by Ainge,while moments later,the same player headed wide of the City goal.

City’s,inspirational skipper,David Noble tested Cracknell from the edge of the area with a powerful drive and it seemed that they had done enough for victory as the game entered the last of the three minutes added time.

However,with time running out,Fallowfield’s long ball into the area was knocked down by sub, Dominic Knowles, and Leesley swept a left footed shot past Snedeker to stun the home support.

Town

Belshaw (Cracknell 41),Fallowfield,Swain(Vann 33),Agnew(kNOWLES 80),Kennedy,Lees,Thewlis,Emmett,Ainge(c),Kerry,Leesley.

Unused subs,Beck,Thomson Booking Fallowfield

Scorer Leesley 90+3

St Albans City

Snedker,Herd,Bender,Noble(c),Moore-Azille,Kiangebeni,Eadie(Lucien58),Sambou,Bradbury(Walker 58),Monlouis,Murrell-Williamson.

Unused subs,Joseph,Gardiner,Hippolyte-Patrick Booking Kiagebeni

Scorer Bender 66 Att.634

Referee C Pollard