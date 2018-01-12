Harrogate biker seriously hurt in collision near Leathley

Please share the news!

















7 Shares

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the A658 at Leathley near Harrogate near to the Riffa service station.

It happened at 6.50am on Friday 12 January 2018 and involved a black pickup style vehicle driven by a 58-year-old man from the Halifax area, and a black motorcycle ridden by a 50-year-old man from the Harrogate area.

The rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) or anyone who recalls being overtaken by the motorcycle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible.

Loading Center map Traffic Bicycling Transit Google Maps Get Directions

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Traffic Constable 117 Steve James. You can also email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk





Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP 12012018-0048.

The stretch of road was closed for 5 hrs while emergency services attended to the casualty, to allow police officers to examine the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

Local diversions were put in place by highways.