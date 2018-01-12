Photo from Traffic Inspector Paul Cording
Front Page Harrogate News 

Car taken and crashed without mum’s consent

Posted By: Editor 0 Comment
Please share the news!
  • 30
    Shares

Police were called at 11.15pm on Thursday 11 January 2018 to reports that a woman’s son had taken her car without permission from a property in Harrogate. 

Around 15 minutes later we received a report from the driver of the vehicle – a man in his 20s – that he had left the road at Pennypot bridge and come to rest in a ditch. A woman passenger in the vehicle sustained a minor head injury. 

 

Loading
Center map
Traffic
Bicycling
Transit
Google MapsGet Directions

 

No other vehicle was involved. 

The man is due to be interviewed about the incident.  any witnesses to the incident should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to The Force Control Room quoting incident number 461 of 11 January. 

 


 

 

 


 


Please share the news!
  • 30
    Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *