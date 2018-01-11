Stowe Family Law expands Harrogate team

Solicitor Cheryl Grace has joined the Harrogate office of Stowe Family Law, the UK’s largest specialist family law firm. Cheryl is Chair of the West and North Yorkshire Young Resolution Committee, an organisation committed to resolving relationship breakdowns in a non-confrontational, conciliatory manner wherever possible.

Having studied at Northumbria University, Cheryl worked in both an international law firm and at two large regional law firms before choosing to join Stowe Family Law. Prior to joining the firm, Cheryl and her former colleague are believed to be the first family lawyers in England to obtain court permission to serve divorce finance proceedings via Facebook.

Stowe Family Law has a strong reputation for excellence, and I’m delighted to be joining the team in the Old Court House, right in the centre of Harrogate.

David Milburn, the Harrogate office’s Managing Partner, said:

Cheryl is passionate and brings a wealth of experience in divorce, financial agreements and children arrangements. I’m delighted to welcome her to the team in Harrogate as the office continues to grow.

Stowe Family Law has a reputation for listening to what our clients are seeking to achieve, and tailoring our approach to deliver the right result for our clients.

One of the greatest assets of this firm is its people, from the head office staff here in Harrogate through to our team of solicitors across the country.

We will very soon have over 50 specialist family lawyers, all selected not only for their legal knowledge and skills but also their ability to relate to our clients and understand and support them through what can be an extremely difficult emotional journey.

Since founder Marilyn Stowe sold the business last February, and thanks to the backing of private equity firm Livingbridge, the firm has begun a new and exciting chapter in its history.

Led by our CEO, Charles Hartwell, we have opened three new offices – in Beverley, East Yorkshire, Esher in Surrey and central Manchester. We will also be continuing to expand our national presence by bringing our specialist advice and support to other parts of the country and we look forward to welcoming more solicitors into the firm.

As our clients are our primary focus, our resources and strong team ensure every client is looked after by the most suitable solicitor for their needs and individual circumstances.