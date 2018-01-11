Final stage of £3.8million re-launch of Ashville Sports Centre now complete

Please share the news!

















10 Shares

The opening of an on-site Café at Ashville Sports Centre, Harrogate marks the final stage of its £3.8m programme of refurbishment and expansion.

The ground-floor café – ‘Taste at Ashville’ – is being run by Chris Durrant, who has previous experience in the leisure industry having worked at Harrogate Cricket Club and more recently ran the catering concession at The Academy Health and Tennis Club, before it became David Lloyd.

The facility, which is open to members and non-members alike, will use locally-sourced products to create a range of healthy foods and drinks.

The transformation of Ashville Sports Centre – which was officially unveiled last December – saw the creation of a gymnasium, new dance studio and changing facilities, as well as a new reception area and staff offices.

As the single biggest investment in Ashville’s 140-year history, the investment complements the Centre’s 30m Swimming pool – the longest in the Harrogate & District.

Chris launched his business, ‘Pig & Grill’, in 2009. He specialises in providing services for weddings, corporate hospitality, festivals and large events, catering for clients including the National Trust, Fountains Abbey, and Harrogate Rugby Club.

Mr Durrant said: I am very excited about the partnership with Ashville Sports Centre. The facility is much improved since the investment, which has already resulted in a surge in membership.





Nigel White, Ashville Sports Centre Manager, said: We are delighted that Chris is running our new café. He brings a wealth of experience in catering at sports clubs and sporting facilities, and this, together with an array of different fitness classes and personal trainers, will help cement our reputation for being not just a Sports Centre, but a health and leisure Centre.