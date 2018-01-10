Nuneaton Town 2  – 1 Harrogate Town

Please share the news!

















Harrogate Town missed he chance to climb to the top of National North when they went down to a 2-1 defeat at Liberty Way, Nuneaton.

Town made one change from Saturday’s victory at Chorley,with Terry Kennedy returning from suspension to replace Toby Lees.

Nuneaton’s loan signing from Peterborough, Jordan Nicholson,had two early chances, firstly firing wide, before shortly afterwards,shooting straight at James Belshaw.

Unfortunately for Town,it was third time lucky for Nicholson,when on eighteen minutes Daniel Nti broke down the left and crossed for him to fire past Belshaw.

Harrogate hit back and home keeper, Dean Lyness,could only parry a Jack Emmett shot into the path of Joe Leesley,but the wingers shot was off target.

Harrogate did manage to draw level,when on the stroke of half time,Leesley’s free kick was volleyed in at the far post by Terry Kennedy.

After a bright start to the second half,Harrogate were caught on the break in the fiftysixth minute when a through ball from Nicholson found Ashley Chambers and he raced through to beat Belshaw.

Harrogate tried hard for an equaliser and Jordan Thewlis shot well over after a Leesley cross was only partially cleared,while Mark Beck couldn’t divert another Leesley centre into the net.

Dom Knowles made a welcome return for Town,replacing Liam Agnew for the last half hour and almost levelled for Harrogate with four minutes left when he just failed to convert a Thewlis pass.

Harrogate,

Belshaw,Vann,Swain,Falkingham (Kerry 71),Kennedy,Parker(Thomson 85),Thewlis,Emmett,Beck,Agnew(Knowles 60),Leesley.

Unused subs,Lees,Cracknell Bookings Falkingham,Leesley.

Scorer Kennedy 85.

Nuneaton Town,

Lyness,Wildin,Heaton,Elliott,Johnson,Digie,Daniels,Ferry,Chambers,Nicholson(Mitchell 82),Nti.

Unused subs,Taylor,Olukanmi,Dielna,Ashton.

Scorers,Nichloson 18,Chambers 56. Bookings Nti,Daniels,Heaton

Referee S Simpson