17-year-old arrested after police car rear window smashed in Bilton Lane area of Harrogate

A 17-year-old boy from Harrogate has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police on 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12180003428.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800555111.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a group of youths who were reported to be throwing objects at vehicles in the Bilton Lane area of Harrogate – including a six-foot plastic drainpipe which smashed a rear passenger door window on a police car which attended the scene to investigate.

The police car incident occurred at around 8.40pm on Saturday (6 January 2018) outside St John’s Church.

Two Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) in a marked Vauxhall Astra had just got back into the vehicle after speaking to potential witnesses about the original complaint reported at 8.10pm.

As the PCSOs were about to set off, a teenage boy ran past the police car and smashed the rear passenger-side door window with the black plastic drainpipe.

One of the PCSOs gave chase on foot as the suspect – and the group of youths he was with – ran off into the neighbourhood in different directions.

Despite back-up arriving and extensive house-to-house enquiries being carried out, the suspects have so far not been located and arrested.

The PCSO who was driving the police car initially stayed with the vehicle to ensure forensic evidence was captured as part of the investigation. He then joined the search for the suspects.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: This is clearly a deeply disturbing and potentially very dangerous incident, and it is important that the suspects are located and arrested as soon as possible. If you know who was responsible, please do the right thing and come forward to help the investigation.