Shoppers Raise over £6K for Harrogate Homeless

Please share the news!

















1 Share

Warm-hearted Christmas shoppers in Harrogate donated over £6,000 during the festive season to help the homeless in our district.

Local charity Harrogate Homeless Project, which operates a hostel, day centre and other support services in the town for single homeless adults, said it was overwhelmed by people’s generosity during collections held at Barclays Bank and the Victoria Centre in December.

Liz Hancock, CEO of HHP, said: Our volunteers told us time and again how supportive shoppers had been during the collections, many stopping to find out more about our services and the work we do as well as digging deep to donate.

Harrogate Homeless Project relies on donations, grants and housing benefit income to maintain its 16-bed hostel in Bower Street. In addition, the charity has developed a range of other local services to support vulnerable adults including the No Second Night Out emergency bed scheme and the SAFE project which works specifically with entrenched rough sleepers.

One of its key services is the Springboard day centre which provides hot lunches, showers and laundry facilities as well as advice and emotional support.

Liz said: Thanks to donations and a committed team of volunteers we have been able to expand the Springboard day centre and now have a weekly GP service. This is a crucial point of contact for homeless people in Harrogate and we would love to be able to develop it even further over the coming year. We can’t thank people enough for their generosity over the Christmas period and the money that has been donated will go directly towards helping the homeless in our local area.

If you would like to find out more about supporting Harrogate Homeless Project by becoming a Friend of the charity or by signing up to one of its corporate giving schemes please contact Liz@hhphostel.org