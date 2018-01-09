Police appeal after man approaches group of young girls in Harrogate

Please share the news!

















39 Shares

Police in Harrogate are appealing for information after a man approached four young girls on Wedderburn Avenue.

At around 4.40pm on 5 January 2018, the girls, who are aged between eight and 11, were walking along the road near to Wedderburn Close when a man in front of them held his arms out, blocking their path, and said something along the lines of “give us a cuddle”. The girls were alarmed by this, turned around and ran home.

As they went in the opposite direction, the man shouted after them.

The man is described as in his late thirties, around 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with black hair. He was wearing a khaki hooded top and denim jeans.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or recognises the man from the description to contact them.

If the man responsible for the incident reads this appeal, we urge him to come forward and explain his actions.

The girls were very shaken by what happened, and did the right thing by running home and telling their parents.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Harrogate police.





If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12180002776 when passing on information.