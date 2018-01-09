Harrogate police say “lock-up” following spate of burglaries from unlocked properties

Please share the news!

















Police in Harrogate are urging home and vehicle owners to ensure they keep their property secure following a spate of sneak-in burglaries and thefts across the town.

Since 1 January 2018, Harrogate police have taken 11 reports of burglaries where all but one was through an unlocked door. In some cases, the thieves have also taken items from cars or stolen the car.

Officers are urging residents to lock up. PC Amanda Hanusch-Moore of Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These are not sophisticated criminals committing these crimes, they are opportunists trying door handles until they get lucky. Please help put an end to their run of luck by taking a few simple security measures.

“Please lock your doors and make sure your windows are closed and secure, lock your vehicles when they’re not in use, and remember to remove valuables from your car and from view in your house – including car keys. Draw your curtains at night and leave a light on if you’re not at home so you your home looks occupied. The more obstacles you put in their way, the less likely opportunist thieves are to strike.

“If you can supplement this by fitting burglar alarms, security lighting in gardens, house light timers for when you are away on holiday, steering wheel locks and tracking devices for your vehicles, then you are vastly reducing your chances of becoming a victim of crime further.”