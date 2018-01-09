Education Front Page Harrogate 

Harrogate Grammar Schools Annual Celebration of Achievement Awards Evening 2017

The Celebration of Achievement evening at the spectacular Royal Hall was a great success and provided a wonderful opportunity for Harrogate Grammar School students to demonstrate their many talents and achievements.

On this very special night a whole range of achievements are recognised; academic, sporting, musical and for many, that most important ingredient of any success, effort. It was wonderful to see so many young people come up on stage to receive their award that are the pinnacle of the awards system in school.

The senior choir performed with ‘Gaudete’ and ‘Carol of the Bells’ and two extracts from the school musical ‘We Will Rock You’, all of which sounded outstanding in such a fantastic venue.

 

On the night, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hall MBE, Commanding Officer of The Harrogate Army Foundation College

 

On the night, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hall MBE, Commanding Officer of The Harrogate Army Foundation College, was welcomed as the guest speaker and spoke about resilience, failure and the importance of effort and striving hard to be the best version of ourselves that we can possibly be. A very special message to our students and one that was delivered from personal experiences with good humour, which was very well received by the audience. The evening closed with incredibly inspiring speeches by Head Boy, George Kendall and Head Girl, Ellen Young.

 


 

Harrogate Grammar School has had a very successful year, in terms of examination outcomes, GCSE results were outstanding and the school maintained the excellent outcomes in A Level results. These students have now left ready to take on the challenges of the world but also ready to seize the many opportunities that are out there for the taking.

 

Harrogate Grammar School Senior Choir – We will rock you

 

However, it isn’t just about exam results at Harrogate Grammar School. On Tuesday, students hosted our most popular annual festive coffee morning to date with over 100 senior citizens from our community attending. The warmth, grace and understanding shown by our students was wonderful and greatly appreciated by their guests.

Whilst we proudly celebrate the brilliant academic achievements of our students, we also recognise the positive contribution to the life of the school that students of all abilities are able to make and this is what the Celebration of achievement evening is all about.

Executive Headteacher Richard Sheriff said:

It has been a fantastic year and I am very proud of the achievements of all our students and so grateful to our talented and committed staff who make it all happen.

 


 

Harrogate Grammar School 6th form leadership team

 

Senior Choir

 

Forename Surname Prize
Achele Agada Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Robert Albarda iMedia Subject Prize – Year 10
Kiran Amin English Subject Prize – Year 9
Kiran Amin French Subject Prize – Year 9
Kiran Amin Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 9
Robert Appleton Performing Arts Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Jonathan Appleyard Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Lizzie Atkins Ignis House
Danika Atkinson PE Subject Prize – Year 8
Bethany Auble Sociology Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Evie Baines Art Subject Prize – Year 10
Emma Ball The Andrew Shield for History
Heather Barritt The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS3
Alyssa Baxter Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Jai Beacham Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Oliver Bean Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10
Amy Berwick The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 8
Sam Blacker Economics Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Miko Booth ICT & Computing Subject Prize – Year 7
Jack Borchard Business Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Sophie-Anne Bourgeois The Jehn Award for Volleyball
Lucy Bowman Italian Subject Prize – Year 9
Louisa Brabbin Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Anna Broderstad The Yvonne Lawton Award for Outstanding Participation in Religious Studies
Eden Brown English Literature Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Jemima Bubb Creative Media Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Mabel Calvert Mathematics Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Harris Calvert Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10
Beatrice Cannon Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 9
Tommy Carswell PE Subject Prize – Year 7
Amy Cartledge History Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Amy Cartledge The Christine Converey Memorial Prize for French
Seb Cassidy Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10
Nicola Charlesworth Girls Intermediate Athletics Trophy
Alexander Chestnutt Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 7
Dominic Christy English Subject Prize – Year 10
Dominic Christy Italian Subject Prize – Year 10
Dominic Christy Science Subject Prize – Year 10
Emma Christy Ventus House
Joshua Clarke Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Rebecca Clarkson The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 9
Oliver Coates Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Abigail Cocks Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Joshua Collins The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
Jacob Connell The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Boy
Erin Connors Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10 (Textiles)
Liv Cooke The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
Olivia Cotton The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS4
Charles Cowgill Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Thomas Craddock The ETTA Award for Table Tennis
Jacob Dale The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
Cameron Dalzell Geography Subject Prize – Year 10
Cameron Dalzell The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 10
Lucy Davidson Girls Junior Athletics Trophy
Amelie Davies Computing Subject Prize – Year 10
Emlyn Davies Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Cara Day Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Evie Diamond Science Subject Prize – Year 9
Jess Dunmore Senior Victrix Ludorum – Girls
Jess Dunmore The Jennings Junior English Prize KS4
Jess Dunmore Year 11 GCSE Prize Winner
Leandra Dunn The Centenary Music Award
Karlena Dunn Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Lily Dutton Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Connor Egerton English Subject Prize – Year 7
Connor Egerton French Subject Prize – Year 7
Connor Egerton History Subject Prize – Year 7
Aaron Elberg Drama Subject Prize – Year 10
Jacob Ellwood Computing Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Matty Ellwood The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 11
Henry Emsley-Standeven Spanish Subject Prize – Year 7
Henry Emsley-Standeven The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 7
Georgia Felstead PE Subject Prize – Year 10
Esther Fenwick The Katie Layton Music Trophy
Esther Fenwick Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Ella Fielding Photography Subject Prize – Year 10
Ruby Furby Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Dmitry Gamper Physics Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Eve Garcia Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
William Giddings Government and Politics Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Tom Godfrey The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Boy
Tom Godfrey The Rachel Bennett Memorial Prize for Charity Work
Giselle Going Chinese Subject Prize – Year 10
Joe Greenwood The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
Dan Gugan The Henry Hall Prize for Chemistry
Dan Gugan The John Cliffe Memorial Prize for Music
Tom Gugan The Maunder Cup for Endeavour in Sport
Dan Gugan The T H Lusher Prize for Mathematics
Flo Haddleton Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Callum Halliday Senior Boys Hockey Award
Madi Hannan- Jones Spanish Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Yasmine Hanshaw-Wolsey Food and Nutrition Subject Prize – Year 10
Ottilie Harms Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Joseph Harris The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 8
Beth Harrison The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 7
Holly Harrison Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Sam Hartshorn Photography Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Sam Hartshorn The Michael & Morven Heller Prize for Photography
Jack Hennighan The Sixth Form Award for Services to the School
Freya Holden Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Frankie Hollins Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Megan Homburg The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
Millie Hope The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 11
Millie Hope Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Barnaby Horberry The R G Stearne Prize for Sport
Chloe Horsfall Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Eloise Hudson The Geoffrey Thompson Memorial Prize
Owain Humphries The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS3
Megan Humphries Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Satpal Hunjan Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Louisa Ibberson PE Subject Prize – Year 7
Matthew Ignatiou Art Subject Prize – Year 8
Cameron Jackson Geography Subject Prize – Year 7
Ben Jackson Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10
Megan Jackson Argent The Richard Meyler Award For Senior Speech and Drama
Mam Jallow Psychology Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Mam Jallow The Sixth Form Subject Prize for Endeavour
Harry James Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Freddie Jeffries Religious Studies Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Albert Jennings The Hopkinson Cup for Debating and Public Speaking
Ben Johnson Geography Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Ruby Johnson German Subject Prize – Year 9
Will Johnson Music Subject Prize – Year 9
Ruby Johnson The Mike Thurlow Prize for Creative Writing
Owen Jones Biology Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Elliot Jones Geography Subject Prize – Year 9
William Jones The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others
Emily Jones The Lancaster Cup for Endeavour in Sport
Lucy Kane Spanish Subject Prize – Year 9
Lucy Kane The Jennings Junior English Prize KS3
Ronan Keane The John Hall Prize for Mathematics
Grace Kellett Art Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Grace Kellett The Jonathan Cook Memorial Prize for Art
Isabella Kemeny Aqua House
Harriet Kempster Music Subject Prize – Year 10
George Kendall The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Head Boy
Alicia Kernaghan Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Lucy Kilner Music Subject Prize – Year 8
Ashley Knight Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
William Ladley Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Oliver Lamb Junior Victor Ludorum
Mayan Lamont Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Isabella Lawton Graphics Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Finn Leather Chinese Subject Prize – Year 9
Ed Lee The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Boy
Lottie Leigh Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Angus Lister Accounting Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Harris Lister The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 9
Jack Littlewood Music Subject Prize – Year 7
Adriana Lo Polito Italian Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Eve Long The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Girl
Eve Mabbott The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others
Matthew MacDermott Technology Subject Prize – Year 7
James MacGregor Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Emma Makin Music Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Emma Makin The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour
Sean Matthews German Subject Prize – Year 8
Ciara Matthews Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Jacques Maurice Boys Senior Athletics Trophy
Jacques Maurice Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Caitlyn McDonagh The Theology Prize
Tom McKeever Technology Subject Prize – Year 8
Grace Mekala Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Catherine Merchant Product Design Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Nathan Merchant The Donald Bell Award for Best School Footballer
Cal Mills The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour
Eddie Mills Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Zak Morgan The Gideon Cuckle Award for Computing
Grace Morley Geography Subject Prize – Year 8
Grace Morley History Subject Prize – Year 8
Sophie Morrison The Paul Andrew Cup for Debating (Lower School)
Alex Moss Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Kim Mountney Spanish Subject Prize – Year 10
Issy Murray Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Kameron Naxton The Faye Bland Memorial Prize for Endeavour
Max Needleman Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 10
Eva Nelson Spanish Subject Prize – Year 8
Mark Nicholls The Susan Allinson Music Award
Joe Nichols PE Subject Prize – Year 10
Joe Nichols Terra House
Isaac Noble English Language Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Brook Nugent The Dan Birch Trophy for Senior Football
Timothy Obafaiye Chemistry Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Ben Orpin Senior Victor Ludorum – Boys
Cameron Osburn The Donald Bell Award for Commitment
Cameron Osburn The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour
Eden Ottman School Prize For Poetry Writing
Tom Owen Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 8
Tom Owen Science Subject Prize – Year 8
Freddie Palfreman German Subject Prize – Year 10
Sassy Palfreman The Jonathan Hubbard Award for Swimming
Simran Panesar The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour
Ben Partner The Angie Letts Memorial Prize for Endeavour
Christopher Pearson The Ashley Cook Memorial Prize
Bridget Phillip The Square Mile for Economics
Holly Phillips The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 10
Lucy Pilling The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
Louis-Emile Ploix ICT & Computing Subject Prize – Year 8
Beth Protheroe Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Neve Ranson Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 10
Holly Rayfield The Hitchin Prize for English
Charlie Rayfield The Traher Cup for Endeavour
Jemima Reaney Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Erinn Reid English Subject Prize – Year 8
Pernille Rhodes The Rounders Award
Henry Richards The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others
Molly Richardson German Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Matt Roberts PE Subject Prize – Year 9
Katie Robertson The Marston Junior Netball Trophy
Darren Robinson The Andrew Woodthorpe Shield
Peter Rouse Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Parsa Sabet Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Lucia Sanderson Art Subject Prize – Year 9
Jake Sandland German Subject Prize – Year 7
Jake Sandland Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 7
Jake Sandland Science Subject Prize – Year 7
Orla Scanlon Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Olivia Searle French Subject Prize – Year 10
Olivia Searle History Subject Prize – Year 10
Marc Sheppard The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS4
Natalia Slomczykowski The Anderson Prize for Music
Natalia Slomczykowski The Pierson Prize for Biology
Natalia Slomczykowski The S Nixon Prize for English Literature
Cooper Smith The Ellis Cup for Cricket
Maya Spence PE Subject Prize – Year 9
Jessica Stevenson Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Ben Stewart PE Subject Prize – Year 8
Amhra Stott Boys Junior Athletics Trophy
Amhra Stott Ignis House
Freya Sugarman Junior Victrix Ludorum
Ella Sullivan The Shenton Trophy For Sporting Achievement
Benjamin Swalwell Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Ellie Tetlow Terra House
Ethan Thomas The Dan Birch Trophy for Junior Football
Georgie Topping The Rasbuary Senior Netball Trophy
Pippa Topping The Rasbuary Senior Netball Trophy
Jonty Trott Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10
Jim Troy The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
Nathan Turnock The Frances Williams Award For Demonstrating Outstanding Resilience and Progress in Mathematics
Lucy Vincent French Subject Prize – Year 8
Lucy Vincent The Alex Foulkes Memorial Award for Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities PE
Emily Vincent The Alex Foulkes Memorial Award for Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities PE
Seema Walker Art Subject Prize – Year 7
Matthew Walton The Farres Prize for Further Mathematics
Matthew Walton The Harrington Cup for Physics
Millie Ward Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Matthew Warren Business Studies Subject Prize – Year 10
Matthew Warren Ventus House
Amy Warriner The Yorkshire Bank Prize for Enterprise
Kate Watson Aqua House
Ollie Watson Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
Alfie Weaver Junior Boys Hockey Award
Alfie Weaver The Hollis Cup For Sporting Achievement
Lenny Webber The Junior Award for Speech and Drama
Robbie Webster Physical Education Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Alexandra Whitaker Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 8
Beth Whitehouse Drama Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Izzy Wood Further Mathematics Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Izzy Wood The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Girl
Izzy Wood The John Mitchell Cup for the Most Promising Engineering Student
Louis Woods-Kelly The Stephen Goulding Memorial Prize for Rugby
Evie Wormald Technology Subject Prize – Year 9
Amy Wotherspoon The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others
Amy Wotherspoon The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Girl
Amy Wotherspoon The School Prize for Peer Support
Ellen Young French Subject Prize – Sixth Form
Druman Young History Subject Prize – Year 9
Ellen Young The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Head Girl
Catrina Young The J Neville Knox Prize For Religious Studies
Ellen Young The Jane Stuart Memorial Prize for Charity Work
Hannah Zammitt The Alex Foulkes Memorial Award for Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities PE
Hannah Zammitt The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others
Hannah Zammitt The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect

 

 


