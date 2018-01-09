Harrogate Grammar Schools Annual Celebration of Achievement Awards Evening 2017

The Celebration of Achievement evening at the spectacular Royal Hall was a great success and provided a wonderful opportunity for Harrogate Grammar School students to demonstrate their many talents and achievements.
On this very special night a whole range of achievements are recognised; academic, sporting, musical and for many, that most important ingredient of any success, effort. It was wonderful to see so many young people come up on stage to receive their award that are the pinnacle of the awards system in school.
The senior choir performed with ‘Gaudete’ and ‘Carol of the Bells’ and two extracts from the school musical ‘We Will Rock You’, all of which sounded outstanding in such a fantastic venue.
On the night, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hall MBE, Commanding Officer of The Harrogate Army Foundation College, was welcomed as the guest speaker and spoke about resilience, failure and the importance of effort and striving hard to be the best version of ourselves that we can possibly be. A very special message to our students and one that was delivered from personal experiences with good humour, which was very well received by the audience. The evening closed with incredibly inspiring speeches by Head Boy, George Kendall and Head Girl, Ellen Young.
Harrogate Grammar School has had a very successful year, in terms of examination outcomes, GCSE results were outstanding and the school maintained the excellent outcomes in A Level results. These students have now left ready to take on the challenges of the world but also ready to seize the many opportunities that are out there for the taking.
However, it isn’t just about exam results at Harrogate Grammar School. On Tuesday, students hosted our most popular annual festive coffee morning to date with over 100 senior citizens from our community attending. The warmth, grace and understanding shown by our students was wonderful and greatly appreciated by their guests.
Whilst we proudly celebrate the brilliant academic achievements of our students, we also recognise the positive contribution to the life of the school that students of all abilities are able to make and this is what the Celebration of achievement evening is all about.
Executive Headteacher Richard Sheriff said:
It has been a fantastic year and I am very proud of the achievements of all our students and so grateful to our talented and committed staff who make it all happen.
|Forename
|Surname
|Prize
|Achele
|Agada
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Robert
|Albarda
|iMedia Subject Prize – Year 10
|Kiran
|Amin
|English Subject Prize – Year 9
|Kiran
|Amin
|French Subject Prize – Year 9
|Kiran
|Amin
|Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 9
|Robert
|Appleton
|Performing Arts Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Jonathan
|Appleyard
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Lizzie
|Atkins
|Ignis House
|Danika
|Atkinson
|PE Subject Prize – Year 8
|Bethany
|Auble
|Sociology Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Evie
|Baines
|Art Subject Prize – Year 10
|Emma
|Ball
|The Andrew Shield for History
|Heather
|Barritt
|The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS3
|Alyssa
|Baxter
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Jai
|Beacham
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Oliver
|Bean
|Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10
|Amy
|Berwick
|The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 8
|Sam
|Blacker
|Economics Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Miko
|Booth
|ICT & Computing Subject Prize – Year 7
|Jack
|Borchard
|Business Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Sophie-Anne
|Bourgeois
|The Jehn Award for Volleyball
|Lucy
|Bowman
|Italian Subject Prize – Year 9
|Louisa
|Brabbin
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Anna
|Broderstad
|The Yvonne Lawton Award for Outstanding Participation in Religious Studies
|Eden
|Brown
|English Literature Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Jemima
|Bubb
|Creative Media Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Mabel
|Calvert
|Mathematics Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Harris
|Calvert
|Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10
|Beatrice
|Cannon
|Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 9
|Tommy
|Carswell
|PE Subject Prize – Year 7
|Amy
|Cartledge
|History Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Amy
|Cartledge
|The Christine Converey Memorial Prize for French
|Seb
|Cassidy
|Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10
|Nicola
|Charlesworth
|Girls Intermediate Athletics Trophy
|Alexander
|Chestnutt
|Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 7
|Dominic
|Christy
|English Subject Prize – Year 10
|Dominic
|Christy
|Italian Subject Prize – Year 10
|Dominic
|Christy
|Science Subject Prize – Year 10
|Emma
|Christy
|Ventus House
|Joshua
|Clarke
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Rebecca
|Clarkson
|The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 9
|Oliver
|Coates
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Abigail
|Cocks
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Joshua
|Collins
|The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
|Jacob
|Connell
|The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Boy
|Erin
|Connors
|Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10 (Textiles)
|Liv
|Cooke
|The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
|Olivia
|Cotton
|The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS4
|Charles
|Cowgill
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Thomas
|Craddock
|The ETTA Award for Table Tennis
|Jacob
|Dale
|The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
|Cameron
|Dalzell
|Geography Subject Prize – Year 10
|Cameron
|Dalzell
|The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 10
|Lucy
|Davidson
|Girls Junior Athletics Trophy
|Amelie
|Davies
|Computing Subject Prize – Year 10
|Emlyn
|Davies
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Cara
|Day
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Evie
|Diamond
|Science Subject Prize – Year 9
|Jess
|Dunmore
|Senior Victrix Ludorum – Girls
|Jess
|Dunmore
|The Jennings Junior English Prize KS4
|Jess
|Dunmore
|Year 11 GCSE Prize Winner
|Leandra
|Dunn
|The Centenary Music Award
|Karlena
|Dunn
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Lily
|Dutton
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Connor
|Egerton
|English Subject Prize – Year 7
|Connor
|Egerton
|French Subject Prize – Year 7
|Connor
|Egerton
|History Subject Prize – Year 7
|Aaron
|Elberg
|Drama Subject Prize – Year 10
|Jacob
|Ellwood
|Computing Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Matty
|Ellwood
|The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 11
|Henry
|Emsley-Standeven
|Spanish Subject Prize – Year 7
|Henry
|Emsley-Standeven
|The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 7
|Georgia
|Felstead
|PE Subject Prize – Year 10
|Esther
|Fenwick
|The Katie Layton Music Trophy
|Esther
|Fenwick
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Ella
|Fielding
|Photography Subject Prize – Year 10
|Ruby
|Furby
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Dmitry
|Gamper
|Physics Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Eve
|Garcia
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|William
|Giddings
|Government and Politics Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Tom
|Godfrey
|The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Boy
|Tom
|Godfrey
|The Rachel Bennett Memorial Prize for Charity Work
|Giselle
|Going
|Chinese Subject Prize – Year 10
|Joe
|Greenwood
|The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
|Dan
|Gugan
|The Henry Hall Prize for Chemistry
|Dan
|Gugan
|The John Cliffe Memorial Prize for Music
|Tom
|Gugan
|The Maunder Cup for Endeavour in Sport
|Dan
|Gugan
|The T H Lusher Prize for Mathematics
|Flo
|Haddleton
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Callum
|Halliday
|Senior Boys Hockey Award
|Madi
|Hannan- Jones
|Spanish Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Yasmine
|Hanshaw-Wolsey
|Food and Nutrition Subject Prize – Year 10
|Ottilie
|Harms
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Joseph
|Harris
|The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 8
|Beth
|Harrison
|The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 7
|Holly
|Harrison
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Sam
|Hartshorn
|Photography Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Sam
|Hartshorn
|The Michael & Morven Heller Prize for Photography
|Jack
|Hennighan
|The Sixth Form Award for Services to the School
|Freya
|Holden
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Frankie
|Hollins
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Megan
|Homburg
|The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
|Millie
|Hope
|The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 11
|Millie
|Hope
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Barnaby
|Horberry
|The R G Stearne Prize for Sport
|Chloe
|Horsfall
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Eloise
|Hudson
|The Geoffrey Thompson Memorial Prize
|Owain
|Humphries
|The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS3
|Megan
|Humphries
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Satpal
|Hunjan
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Louisa
|Ibberson
|PE Subject Prize – Year 7
|Matthew
|Ignatiou
|Art Subject Prize – Year 8
|Cameron
|Jackson
|Geography Subject Prize – Year 7
|Ben
|Jackson
|Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10
|Megan
|Jackson Argent
|The Richard Meyler Award For Senior Speech and Drama
|Mam
|Jallow
|Psychology Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Mam
|Jallow
|The Sixth Form Subject Prize for Endeavour
|Harry
|James
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Freddie
|Jeffries
|Religious Studies Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Albert
|Jennings
|The Hopkinson Cup for Debating and Public Speaking
|Ben
|Johnson
|Geography Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Ruby
|Johnson
|German Subject Prize – Year 9
|Will
|Johnson
|Music Subject Prize – Year 9
|Ruby
|Johnson
|The Mike Thurlow Prize for Creative Writing
|Owen
|Jones
|Biology Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Elliot
|Jones
|Geography Subject Prize – Year 9
|William
|Jones
|The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others
|Emily
|Jones
|The Lancaster Cup for Endeavour in Sport
|Lucy
|Kane
|Spanish Subject Prize – Year 9
|Lucy
|Kane
|The Jennings Junior English Prize KS3
|Ronan
|Keane
|The John Hall Prize for Mathematics
|Grace
|Kellett
|Art Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Grace
|Kellett
|The Jonathan Cook Memorial Prize for Art
|Isabella
|Kemeny
|Aqua House
|Harriet
|Kempster
|Music Subject Prize – Year 10
|George
|Kendall
|The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Head Boy
|Alicia
|Kernaghan
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Lucy
|Kilner
|Music Subject Prize – Year 8
|Ashley
|Knight
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|William
|Ladley
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Oliver
|Lamb
|Junior Victor Ludorum
|Mayan
|Lamont
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Isabella
|Lawton
|Graphics Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Finn
|Leather
|Chinese Subject Prize – Year 9
|Ed
|Lee
|The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Boy
|Lottie
|Leigh
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Angus
|Lister
|Accounting Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Harris
|Lister
|The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 9
|Jack
|Littlewood
|Music Subject Prize – Year 7
|Adriana
|Lo Polito
|Italian Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Eve
|Long
|The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Girl
|Eve
|Mabbott
|The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others
|Matthew
|MacDermott
|Technology Subject Prize – Year 7
|James
|MacGregor
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Emma
|Makin
|Music Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Emma
|Makin
|The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour
|Sean
|Matthews
|German Subject Prize – Year 8
|Ciara
|Matthews
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Jacques
|Maurice
|Boys Senior Athletics Trophy
|Jacques
|Maurice
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Caitlyn
|McDonagh
|The Theology Prize
|Tom
|McKeever
|Technology Subject Prize – Year 8
|Grace
|Mekala
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Catherine
|Merchant
|Product Design Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Nathan
|Merchant
|The Donald Bell Award for Best School Footballer
|Cal
|Mills
|The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour
|Eddie
|Mills
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Zak
|Morgan
|The Gideon Cuckle Award for Computing
|Grace
|Morley
|Geography Subject Prize – Year 8
|Grace
|Morley
|History Subject Prize – Year 8
|Sophie
|Morrison
|The Paul Andrew Cup for Debating (Lower School)
|Alex
|Moss
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Kim
|Mountney
|Spanish Subject Prize – Year 10
|Issy
|Murray
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Kameron
|Naxton
|The Faye Bland Memorial Prize for Endeavour
|Max
|Needleman
|Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 10
|Eva
|Nelson
|Spanish Subject Prize – Year 8
|Mark
|Nicholls
|The Susan Allinson Music Award
|Joe
|Nichols
|PE Subject Prize – Year 10
|Joe
|Nichols
|Terra House
|Isaac
|Noble
|English Language Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Brook
|Nugent
|The Dan Birch Trophy for Senior Football
|Timothy
|Obafaiye
|Chemistry Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Ben
|Orpin
|Senior Victor Ludorum – Boys
|Cameron
|Osburn
|The Donald Bell Award for Commitment
|Cameron
|Osburn
|The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour
|Eden
|Ottman
|School Prize For Poetry Writing
|Tom
|Owen
|Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 8
|Tom
|Owen
|Science Subject Prize – Year 8
|Freddie
|Palfreman
|German Subject Prize – Year 10
|Sassy
|Palfreman
|The Jonathan Hubbard Award for Swimming
|Simran
|Panesar
|The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour
|Ben
|Partner
|The Angie Letts Memorial Prize for Endeavour
|Christopher
|Pearson
|The Ashley Cook Memorial Prize
|Bridget
|Phillip
|The Square Mile for Economics
|Holly
|Phillips
|The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 10
|Lucy
|Pilling
|The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
|Louis-Emile
|Ploix
|ICT & Computing Subject Prize – Year 8
|Beth
|Protheroe
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Neve
|Ranson
|Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 10
|Holly
|Rayfield
|The Hitchin Prize for English
|Charlie
|Rayfield
|The Traher Cup for Endeavour
|Jemima
|Reaney
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Erinn
|Reid
|English Subject Prize – Year 8
|Pernille
|Rhodes
|The Rounders Award
|Henry
|Richards
|The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others
|Molly
|Richardson
|German Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Matt
|Roberts
|PE Subject Prize – Year 9
|Katie
|Robertson
|The Marston Junior Netball Trophy
|Darren
|Robinson
|The Andrew Woodthorpe Shield
|Peter
|Rouse
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Parsa
|Sabet
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Lucia
|Sanderson
|Art Subject Prize – Year 9
|Jake
|Sandland
|German Subject Prize – Year 7
|Jake
|Sandland
|Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 7
|Jake
|Sandland
|Science Subject Prize – Year 7
|Orla
|Scanlon
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Olivia
|Searle
|French Subject Prize – Year 10
|Olivia
|Searle
|History Subject Prize – Year 10
|Marc
|Sheppard
|The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS4
|Natalia
|Slomczykowski
|The Anderson Prize for Music
|Natalia
|Slomczykowski
|The Pierson Prize for Biology
|Natalia
|Slomczykowski
|The S Nixon Prize for English Literature
|Cooper
|Smith
|The Ellis Cup for Cricket
|Maya
|Spence
|PE Subject Prize – Year 9
|Jessica
|Stevenson
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Ben
|Stewart
|PE Subject Prize – Year 8
|Amhra
|Stott
|Boys Junior Athletics Trophy
|Amhra
|Stott
|Ignis House
|Freya
|Sugarman
|Junior Victrix Ludorum
|Ella
|Sullivan
|The Shenton Trophy For Sporting Achievement
|Benjamin
|Swalwell
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Ellie
|Tetlow
|Terra House
|Ethan
|Thomas
|The Dan Birch Trophy for Junior Football
|Georgie
|Topping
|The Rasbuary Senior Netball Trophy
|Pippa
|Topping
|The Rasbuary Senior Netball Trophy
|Jonty
|Trott
|Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10
|Jim
|Troy
|The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect
|Nathan
|Turnock
|The Frances Williams Award For Demonstrating Outstanding Resilience and Progress in Mathematics
|Lucy
|Vincent
|French Subject Prize – Year 8
|Lucy
|Vincent
|The Alex Foulkes Memorial Award for Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities PE
|Emily
|Vincent
|The Alex Foulkes Memorial Award for Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities PE
|Seema
|Walker
|Art Subject Prize – Year 7
|Matthew
|Walton
|The Farres Prize for Further Mathematics
|Matthew
|Walton
|The Harrington Cup for Physics
|Millie
|Ward
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Matthew
|Warren
|Business Studies Subject Prize – Year 10
|Matthew
|Warren
|Ventus House
|Amy
|Warriner
|The Yorkshire Bank Prize for Enterprise
|Kate
|Watson
|Aqua House
|Ollie
|Watson
|Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner
|Alfie
|Weaver
|Junior Boys Hockey Award
|Alfie
|Weaver
|The Hollis Cup For Sporting Achievement
|Lenny
|Webber
|The Junior Award for Speech and Drama
|Robbie
|Webster
|Physical Education Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Alexandra
|Whitaker
|Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 8
|Beth
|Whitehouse
|Drama Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Izzy
|Wood
|Further Mathematics Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Izzy
|Wood
|The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Girl
|Izzy
|Wood
|The John Mitchell Cup for the Most Promising Engineering Student
|Louis
|Woods-Kelly
|The Stephen Goulding Memorial Prize for Rugby
|Evie
|Wormald
|Technology Subject Prize – Year 9
|Amy
|Wotherspoon
|The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others
|Amy
|Wotherspoon
|The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Girl
|Amy
|Wotherspoon
|The School Prize for Peer Support
|Ellen
|Young
|French Subject Prize – Sixth Form
|Druman
|Young
|History Subject Prize – Year 9
|Ellen
|Young
|The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Head Girl
|Catrina
|Young
|The J Neville Knox Prize For Religious Studies
|Ellen
|Young
|The Jane Stuart Memorial Prize for Charity Work
|Hannah
|Zammitt
|The Alex Foulkes Memorial Award for Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities PE
|Hannah
|Zammitt
|The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others
|Hannah
|Zammitt
|The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect