Harrogate Grammar Schools Annual Celebration of Achievement Awards Evening 2017

Please share the news!

















4 Shares

The Celebration of Achievement evening at the spectacular Royal Hall was a great success and provided a wonderful opportunity for Harrogate Grammar School students to demonstrate their many talents and achievements.

On this very special night a whole range of achievements are recognised; academic, sporting, musical and for many, that most important ingredient of any success, effort. It was wonderful to see so many young people come up on stage to receive their award that are the pinnacle of the awards system in school.

The senior choir performed with ‘Gaudete’ and ‘Carol of the Bells’ and two extracts from the school musical ‘We Will Rock You’, all of which sounded outstanding in such a fantastic venue.

On the night, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hall MBE, Commanding Officer of The Harrogate Army Foundation College, was welcomed as the guest speaker and spoke about resilience, failure and the importance of effort and striving hard to be the best version of ourselves that we can possibly be. A very special message to our students and one that was delivered from personal experiences with good humour, which was very well received by the audience. The evening closed with incredibly inspiring speeches by Head Boy, George Kendall and Head Girl, Ellen Young.

Harrogate Grammar School has had a very successful year, in terms of examination outcomes, GCSE results were outstanding and the school maintained the excellent outcomes in A Level results. These students have now left ready to take on the challenges of the world but also ready to seize the many opportunities that are out there for the taking.

However, it isn’t just about exam results at Harrogate Grammar School. On Tuesday, students hosted our most popular annual festive coffee morning to date with over 100 senior citizens from our community attending. The warmth, grace and understanding shown by our students was wonderful and greatly appreciated by their guests.

Whilst we proudly celebrate the brilliant academic achievements of our students, we also recognise the positive contribution to the life of the school that students of all abilities are able to make and this is what the Celebration of achievement evening is all about.

Executive Headteacher Richard Sheriff said: It has been a fantastic year and I am very proud of the achievements of all our students and so grateful to our talented and committed staff who make it all happen.





Forename Surname Prize Achele Agada Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Robert Albarda iMedia Subject Prize – Year 10 Kiran Amin English Subject Prize – Year 9 Kiran Amin French Subject Prize – Year 9 Kiran Amin Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 9 Robert Appleton Performing Arts Subject Prize – Sixth Form Jonathan Appleyard Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Lizzie Atkins Ignis House Danika Atkinson PE Subject Prize – Year 8 Bethany Auble Sociology Subject Prize – Sixth Form Evie Baines Art Subject Prize – Year 10 Emma Ball The Andrew Shield for History Heather Barritt The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS3 Alyssa Baxter Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Jai Beacham Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Oliver Bean Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10 Amy Berwick The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 8 Sam Blacker Economics Subject Prize – Sixth Form Miko Booth ICT & Computing Subject Prize – Year 7 Jack Borchard Business Subject Prize – Sixth Form Sophie-Anne Bourgeois The Jehn Award for Volleyball Lucy Bowman Italian Subject Prize – Year 9 Louisa Brabbin Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Anna Broderstad The Yvonne Lawton Award for Outstanding Participation in Religious Studies Eden Brown English Literature Subject Prize – Sixth Form Jemima Bubb Creative Media Subject Prize – Sixth Form Mabel Calvert Mathematics Subject Prize – Sixth Form Harris Calvert Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10 Beatrice Cannon Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 9 Tommy Carswell PE Subject Prize – Year 7 Amy Cartledge History Subject Prize – Sixth Form Amy Cartledge The Christine Converey Memorial Prize for French Seb Cassidy Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10 Nicola Charlesworth Girls Intermediate Athletics Trophy Alexander Chestnutt Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 7 Dominic Christy English Subject Prize – Year 10 Dominic Christy Italian Subject Prize – Year 10 Dominic Christy Science Subject Prize – Year 10 Emma Christy Ventus House Joshua Clarke Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Rebecca Clarkson The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 9 Oliver Coates Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Abigail Cocks Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Joshua Collins The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Jacob Connell The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Boy Erin Connors Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10 (Textiles) Liv Cooke The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Olivia Cotton The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS4 Charles Cowgill Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Thomas Craddock The ETTA Award for Table Tennis Jacob Dale The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Cameron Dalzell Geography Subject Prize – Year 10 Cameron Dalzell The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 10 Lucy Davidson Girls Junior Athletics Trophy Amelie Davies Computing Subject Prize – Year 10 Emlyn Davies Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Cara Day Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Evie Diamond Science Subject Prize – Year 9 Jess Dunmore Senior Victrix Ludorum – Girls Jess Dunmore The Jennings Junior English Prize KS4 Jess Dunmore Year 11 GCSE Prize Winner Leandra Dunn The Centenary Music Award Karlena Dunn Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Lily Dutton Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Connor Egerton English Subject Prize – Year 7 Connor Egerton French Subject Prize – Year 7 Connor Egerton History Subject Prize – Year 7 Aaron Elberg Drama Subject Prize – Year 10 Jacob Ellwood Computing Subject Prize – Sixth Form Matty Ellwood The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 11 Henry Emsley-Standeven Spanish Subject Prize – Year 7 Henry Emsley-Standeven The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 7 Georgia Felstead PE Subject Prize – Year 10 Esther Fenwick The Katie Layton Music Trophy Esther Fenwick Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Ella Fielding Photography Subject Prize – Year 10 Ruby Furby Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Dmitry Gamper Physics Subject Prize – Sixth Form Eve Garcia Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner William Giddings Government and Politics Subject Prize – Sixth Form Tom Godfrey The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Boy Tom Godfrey The Rachel Bennett Memorial Prize for Charity Work Giselle Going Chinese Subject Prize – Year 10 Joe Greenwood The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Dan Gugan The Henry Hall Prize for Chemistry Dan Gugan The John Cliffe Memorial Prize for Music Tom Gugan The Maunder Cup for Endeavour in Sport Dan Gugan The T H Lusher Prize for Mathematics Flo Haddleton Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Callum Halliday Senior Boys Hockey Award Madi Hannan- Jones Spanish Subject Prize – Sixth Form Yasmine Hanshaw-Wolsey Food and Nutrition Subject Prize – Year 10 Ottilie Harms Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Joseph Harris The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 8 Beth Harrison The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 7 Holly Harrison Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Sam Hartshorn Photography Subject Prize – Sixth Form Sam Hartshorn The Michael & Morven Heller Prize for Photography Jack Hennighan The Sixth Form Award for Services to the School Freya Holden Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Frankie Hollins Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Megan Homburg The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Millie Hope The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 11 Millie Hope Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Barnaby Horberry The R G Stearne Prize for Sport Chloe Horsfall Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Eloise Hudson The Geoffrey Thompson Memorial Prize Owain Humphries The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS3 Megan Humphries Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Satpal Hunjan Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Louisa Ibberson PE Subject Prize – Year 7 Matthew Ignatiou Art Subject Prize – Year 8 Cameron Jackson Geography Subject Prize – Year 7 Ben Jackson Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10 Megan Jackson Argent The Richard Meyler Award For Senior Speech and Drama Mam Jallow Psychology Subject Prize – Sixth Form Mam Jallow The Sixth Form Subject Prize for Endeavour Harry James Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Freddie Jeffries Religious Studies Subject Prize – Sixth Form Albert Jennings The Hopkinson Cup for Debating and Public Speaking Ben Johnson Geography Subject Prize – Sixth Form Ruby Johnson German Subject Prize – Year 9 Will Johnson Music Subject Prize – Year 9 Ruby Johnson The Mike Thurlow Prize for Creative Writing Owen Jones Biology Subject Prize – Sixth Form Elliot Jones Geography Subject Prize – Year 9 William Jones The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others Emily Jones The Lancaster Cup for Endeavour in Sport Lucy Kane Spanish Subject Prize – Year 9 Lucy Kane The Jennings Junior English Prize KS3 Ronan Keane The John Hall Prize for Mathematics Grace Kellett Art Subject Prize – Sixth Form Grace Kellett The Jonathan Cook Memorial Prize for Art Isabella Kemeny Aqua House Harriet Kempster Music Subject Prize – Year 10 George Kendall The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Head Boy Alicia Kernaghan Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Lucy Kilner Music Subject Prize – Year 8 Ashley Knight Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner William Ladley Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Oliver Lamb Junior Victor Ludorum Mayan Lamont Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Isabella Lawton Graphics Subject Prize – Sixth Form Finn Leather Chinese Subject Prize – Year 9 Ed Lee The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Boy Lottie Leigh Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Angus Lister Accounting Subject Prize – Sixth Form Harris Lister The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 9 Jack Littlewood Music Subject Prize – Year 7 Adriana Lo Polito Italian Subject Prize – Sixth Form Eve Long The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Girl Eve Mabbott The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others Matthew MacDermott Technology Subject Prize – Year 7 James MacGregor Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Emma Makin Music Subject Prize – Sixth Form Emma Makin The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour Sean Matthews German Subject Prize – Year 8 Ciara Matthews Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Jacques Maurice Boys Senior Athletics Trophy Jacques Maurice Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Caitlyn McDonagh The Theology Prize Tom McKeever Technology Subject Prize – Year 8 Grace Mekala Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Catherine Merchant Product Design Subject Prize – Sixth Form Nathan Merchant The Donald Bell Award for Best School Footballer Cal Mills The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour Eddie Mills Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Zak Morgan The Gideon Cuckle Award for Computing Grace Morley Geography Subject Prize – Year 8 Grace Morley History Subject Prize – Year 8 Sophie Morrison The Paul Andrew Cup for Debating (Lower School) Alex Moss Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Kim Mountney Spanish Subject Prize – Year 10 Issy Murray Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Kameron Naxton The Faye Bland Memorial Prize for Endeavour Max Needleman Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 10 Eva Nelson Spanish Subject Prize – Year 8 Mark Nicholls The Susan Allinson Music Award Joe Nichols PE Subject Prize – Year 10 Joe Nichols Terra House Isaac Noble English Language Subject Prize – Sixth Form Brook Nugent The Dan Birch Trophy for Senior Football Timothy Obafaiye Chemistry Subject Prize – Sixth Form Ben Orpin Senior Victor Ludorum – Boys Cameron Osburn The Donald Bell Award for Commitment Cameron Osburn The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour Eden Ottman School Prize For Poetry Writing Tom Owen Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 8 Tom Owen Science Subject Prize – Year 8 Freddie Palfreman German Subject Prize – Year 10 Sassy Palfreman The Jonathan Hubbard Award for Swimming Simran Panesar The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour Ben Partner The Angie Letts Memorial Prize for Endeavour Christopher Pearson The Ashley Cook Memorial Prize Bridget Phillip The Square Mile for Economics Holly Phillips The Headteacher’s Award for Positive Achievement – Year 10 Lucy Pilling The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Louis-Emile Ploix ICT & Computing Subject Prize – Year 8 Beth Protheroe Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Neve Ranson Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 10 Holly Rayfield The Hitchin Prize for English Charlie Rayfield The Traher Cup for Endeavour Jemima Reaney Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Erinn Reid English Subject Prize – Year 8 Pernille Rhodes The Rounders Award Henry Richards The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others Molly Richardson German Subject Prize – Sixth Form Matt Roberts PE Subject Prize – Year 9 Katie Robertson The Marston Junior Netball Trophy Darren Robinson The Andrew Woodthorpe Shield Peter Rouse Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Parsa Sabet Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Lucia Sanderson Art Subject Prize – Year 9 Jake Sandland German Subject Prize – Year 7 Jake Sandland Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 7 Jake Sandland Science Subject Prize – Year 7 Orla Scanlon Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Olivia Searle French Subject Prize – Year 10 Olivia Searle History Subject Prize – Year 10 Marc Sheppard The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS4 Natalia Slomczykowski The Anderson Prize for Music Natalia Slomczykowski The Pierson Prize for Biology Natalia Slomczykowski The S Nixon Prize for English Literature Cooper Smith The Ellis Cup for Cricket Maya Spence PE Subject Prize – Year 9 Jessica Stevenson Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Ben Stewart PE Subject Prize – Year 8 Amhra Stott Boys Junior Athletics Trophy Amhra Stott Ignis House Freya Sugarman Junior Victrix Ludorum Ella Sullivan The Shenton Trophy For Sporting Achievement Benjamin Swalwell Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Ellie Tetlow Terra House Ethan Thomas The Dan Birch Trophy for Junior Football Georgie Topping The Rasbuary Senior Netball Trophy Pippa Topping The Rasbuary Senior Netball Trophy Jonty Trott Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10 Jim Troy The Headteacher’s Award for Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Nathan Turnock The Frances Williams Award For Demonstrating Outstanding Resilience and Progress in Mathematics Lucy Vincent French Subject Prize – Year 8 Lucy Vincent The Alex Foulkes Memorial Award for Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities PE Emily Vincent The Alex Foulkes Memorial Award for Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities PE Seema Walker Art Subject Prize – Year 7 Matthew Walton The Farres Prize for Further Mathematics Matthew Walton The Harrington Cup for Physics Millie Ward Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Matthew Warren Business Studies Subject Prize – Year 10 Matthew Warren Ventus House Amy Warriner The Yorkshire Bank Prize for Enterprise Kate Watson Aqua House Ollie Watson Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Alfie Weaver Junior Boys Hockey Award Alfie Weaver The Hollis Cup For Sporting Achievement Lenny Webber The Junior Award for Speech and Drama Robbie Webster Physical Education Subject Prize – Sixth Form Alexandra Whitaker Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 8 Beth Whitehouse Drama Subject Prize – Sixth Form Izzy Wood Further Mathematics Subject Prize – Sixth Form Izzy Wood The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Girl Izzy Wood The John Mitchell Cup for the Most Promising Engineering Student Louis Woods-Kelly The Stephen Goulding Memorial Prize for Rugby Evie Wormald Technology Subject Prize – Year 9 Amy Wotherspoon The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others Amy Wotherspoon The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Girl Amy Wotherspoon The School Prize for Peer Support Ellen Young French Subject Prize – Sixth Form Druman Young History Subject Prize – Year 9 Ellen Young The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Head Girl Catrina Young The J Neville Knox Prize For Religious Studies Ellen Young The Jane Stuart Memorial Prize for Charity Work Hannah Zammitt The Alex Foulkes Memorial Award for Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities PE Hannah Zammitt The Haighton-Smith Award for Working with Others Hannah Zammitt The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect