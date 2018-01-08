Organisers urge early sign-up for Harrogate Race for Life to benefit from early discount

Please share the news!

















Harrogate women are being encouraged to kick-start the New Year by signing up now to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

Every day, 80 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber*.

That’s why the charity is urging women of all shapes, sizes, ages and abilities to choose their event – Race for Life 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy or Half Marathon – and pledge to take part at The Stray, Harrogate.

The 5k and 10k events take place on Sunday 15th July 2018 and Pretty Muddy is scheduled for Saturday 14th July 2018. Harrogate has also been chosen to host a brand new Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids for the first time on Saturday 14th July 2018.

Pretty Muddy Kids is a new exciting obstacle course designed just for children – with added mud, thrills and spills. From scramble nets and space hoppers to mud chutes and muddy pools, children will face a range of fun and muddy obstacles to crawl under, clamber over and charge through.

By signing up to Race for Life right now, women in Harrogate will make a real difference in the fight against cancer. Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Emma Colbourne, Cancer Research UK’s Harrogate Event Manager, said: “January is the perfect time for women in Harrogate to commit to getting a little more active in 2018 by signing up for Race for Life and taking on a new fitness challenge.

“For those who need some extra encouragement to get moving, Race for Life offers the ultimate motivation. That’s because by taking part and raising money, participants will be helping to fund vital cancer research. It’s time to mark the New Year and make a resolution to remember. By joining like-minded ladies committed to the cause, local women can unite against a disease that affects us all in some way.”

Emma added: “Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Children can complete the Pretty Muddy Kids course at their own pace – climbing, jumping, walking and laughing their way around. Whether they plan to wade their way through the mud or make a big splash, every muddy step they take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Half Marathon and Hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding crucial research.

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies on the public’s support. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity was able to spend over £4 million last year in Yorkshire on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research – helping more men, women and children survive.

“Pledging to take part in Race for Life is a great incentive for women to pull on their trainers and join thousands of ladies across the UK who are coming together in the fight against cancer. Money raised is helping to drive research to help beat over 200 different types of cancer – so every person, step and penny raised makes a real difference.”

Emma continued: “Pretty Muddy Kids has all the fun and camaraderie of our much loved Pretty Muddy events – but with an extra dose of muddy fun for the little ones. It promises to be a fantastic event for all the family so we urge people across the area to sign up right now.”

The entry fee for Pretty Muddy Kids is £10.00. The event is open to boys and girls aged from 5 to 12 years old and there is a minimum height requirement of 1.2m. All children must be accompanied by a supervising adult, who have free entry to the event.

This January (1-31 January), Harrogate women are being offered 30% off entry fees for Race for Life 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Pretty Muddy Kids, Half Marathon and Hike events.

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.