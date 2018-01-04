Missing 15-year-old, last seen leaving his home in Scotton, near Knaresborough

Spread the news!













Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who is missing from his home in North Yorkshire.

Update 5 Jan 18 – Kyle has been found safe and well. North Yorkshire Police have thanked the media and members of the public for their assistance with this appeal.

Kyle Lewis Dunn was last seen wearing the distinctive grey jumper he is pictured in and a black body warmer.

He was last seen leaving his home in Scotton, near Knaresborough, at around 6pm today.

Officers are concerned about Kyle’s welfare and want to find him to make sure he is alright.

The search is focusing on the Harrogate and Knaresborough area.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Kyle, or knows his whereabouts, should contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12170204947.



