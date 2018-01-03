Ripon shop theft investigation

Spread the news!















Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from a supermarket in Ripon

At 2.00pm on Sunday the 31 December 2017 DVDs and memory cards worth a total of £365 were stolen from Sainsbury’s Supermarket in Ripon.

Police are asking members of the public who can help identify the man shown in the CCTV image to contact them.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Lana Beardsley. You can also email lana.beardsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180000396 when providing any information.