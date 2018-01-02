A168 near Thirsk closed after serious collision

Spread the news!















Police are currently attending a crash between Thirsk and Northallerton.

The A168 between the South Kilvington roundabout and Thornton-le-Street is currently closed after two cars collided.

Two women – both the drivers – have been taken to hospital.

Diversions are in place but motorists are being urged to avoid the area for the next hour if possible to prevent delays.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1, quoting reference number NYP-02012018-0058.



