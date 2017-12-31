Prolific Harrogate thief jailed

Spread the news!













17 Shares

Nigel David Green, aged 38, of Roche Avenue, Harrogate, appeared at Harrogate Magistrates Court on 22 December 2017 where he pleaded guilty to eight offences of theft from a shop.

He was issued with jail terms totalling 26 weeks (two ten-week and six, six-week sentences to run concurrent).

Green was wanted by officers for a string of shoplifting offences and was arrested on 20 December, remanded in custody and appeared at court two days later.

The offences were committed at supermarkets and shops in the Harrogate area and included various packs of meat.



