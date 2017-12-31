Local nursery helps refresh Japanese Garden in the Valley Gardens

Spread the news!













A local horticultural nursery has supplied products including evergreen azaleas, ferns, camellias and rhododendrons for work on the restoration of the 1930’s Japanese Garden in the Valley Gardens, Harrogate.

In addition to the planting the garden’s stream has been drained and desilted, additional footpaths and entrance archways have been created and three new bridges have been constructed, as part of the area’s transformation.

Johnsons of Whixley has supplied more than £3,000 worth of plants as part of the ongoing Heritage lottery funded restoration of Harrogate’s grade II listed Valley Gardens.

Johnsons of Whixley Plant Centre manager Robert Richardson, said: Following a series of recent projects in North Yorkshire, we’re proud to once again have played a small role in helping transform a local green space. We were very pleased to be given the opportunity to contribute to the restoration of the gardens, particularly considering the sympathetic and considered approach to both design and planting being taken by the friends of Valley Gardens, Harrogate Borough Council and the Japanese garden society. We now look forward to seeing the rest of the redevelopment unfold, and the garden mature in the months ahead.

Johnsons Xpress is the trade only cash and carry arm of Johnsons of Whixley, one of the longest established and largest commercial nurseries in Europe.

Ann Beeby, Friends of Valley Gardens, said: It was very helpful to be able to tour the nursery with Robert Richardson prior to submitting our order to Johnsons Xpress, and we are delighted with the quality of plants they have provided.



