Harrogate man with dementia missing

Police are appealing for help to locate a missing Harrogate man with dementia.

Tom Bolton, aged 86, was last seen on CCTV walking along Kent Road, away from his home address on Kent Rise, in the direction of Ripon Road, at about 4.15am on Saturday 30 December 2017.

He is believed to be wearing brown cord trousers and a blue jacket. He is of slim build, with grey hair and glasses, and walks slowly with a stoop, using a walking stick with a curved end.

Mr Bolton was reported missing yesterday afternoon. Since then, dozens of police officers and search and rescue volunteers from Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue have been searching for him in the Harrogate area, using search dogs, CCTV and thermal imaging cameras.

A police appeal to find him on Facebook has been setup. North Yorkshire Police has, this morning, now notified the media for support.

Searches are continuing this morning.

Members of the public, particularly people in Harrogate, are urged to help the search for Mr Bolton by checking their gardens and outbuildings – and sharing local press and social media appeals to help find him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12170232017.



