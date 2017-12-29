Send your trip ideas – VAMOOZ asks ‘Where can we take you?’

Spread the news!















VAMOOZ asks customers for their input for a full schedule of crowdfunded bus trips in 2018.

Since launching in June 2017 there have been VAMOOZ trips to concerts, football matches, seasides, theme parks and many other places. Regular trips into schools, workplaces and private-hires can also be suggested and booked through the VAMOOZ app.

One of the keystones of VAMOOZ is to ask customers what trips they would go on and react to that demand.

VAMOOZ Manager Rebecca Reeve-Burnett commented: VAMOOZ is here to help you get to places you can’t already reach by bus. We’ve already got some great suggestions – more football matches, shopping at the Trafford Centre, summer links to the Yorkshire coast, family activities at the National Parks and places like Xscape, walking trips in the Lake District and many more. Whether you’re in a group or just looking for a trip with family or friends, we want to hear from you!”

Anyone can suggest a trip to VAMOOZ by downloading the app and submitting it there, tweeting to @goVAMOOZ, messaging VAMOOZ at www.facebook.com/vamooz, emailing choose@govamooz.co.uk or by calling 01423 788902