Adult learners help to spread the joy of Christmas

Spread the news!















Adult learners from Harrogate studying for their Certificate in Personal and Social Development organised a charity toy donation for homeless people and their children who attend St Peter’s Church in Harrogate.

The project was organised by Diane Grubb, a North Yorkshire County Council adult learning tutor in Harrogate, and formed part of the students’ unit on community action, in which they decide how they would like to help their community.

Accepting the presents on behalf of the Church, Hannah Beck said: When Diane offered to collect toys for members of St Peter’s Breakfast Club, I wasn’t sure how many children there would be or how they would feel about it. Some parents are separated from their children, some are with their children and struggling and one has four grandchildren and no income. The look on the parents’ and grandparents’ faces when they were handed presents by this wonderful Personal and Social Development group brought tears to everyone’s eyes. The students, thanks to Diane’s vision, truly understood what it was to make someone else happy.

Adult learner Dane Hogg said: I think it is a wonderful, fantastic thing to be doing for Christmas and spreading the word on social media gives us more opportunities to donate and fulfil a child’s dreams.

County Councillor Cllr Patrick Mulligan, Executive Member for Education and Skills, said: Our learners should be congratulated on the way they’ve supported their community. The County Council’s wide range of courses and high-quality teaching offers people the chance to pick up new skills, develop existing ones, possible make a change of direction and, as in this case, support their community. It’s a great way to create new opportunities in life.

To find out more about the County Council’s adult learning courses, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/adultlearning.