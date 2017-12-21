Murder investigation launched in Skipton after woman dies in supermarket stabbing incident  

Spread the news!















A 44-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 30-year-old woman died following a stabbing incident inside a Skipton supermarket.

Police and paramedics were alerted to the Aldi store on Keighley Road at 3.27pm today (Thursday 21 December 2017).

The suspect was initially detained by brave members of staff and public, before he was arrested by officers who were quickly on scene.





He was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, but it has now turned into a murder investigation despite the efforts of medics to save the victim.

The woman’s family are being supported by police officers while enquiries continue.

We are not in a position to identify the victim at this stage, and we urge people respect her family’s privacy and to avoid speculation and rumour on social media.

A police scene guard will remain in place overnight at Aldi.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12170227342 when providing details about this incident.

People affected by this traumatic incident can seek support from the Major Incident Response Team via https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/post-incident-support or by calling 07974745194.