14-year-old Ripon boy remains in critical condition after being hit by car

Police are issuing a further appeal in relation to a collision in Ripon, which left a 14 year-old-boy in hospital in a critical condition.

Officers investigating the incident are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

The collision happened on Clotherholme Road, near the junction of Aislabie Garth, at around 8.45am on Monday 11 December 2017. The 14 year-old-boy was walking to school when he was hit by a silver car.

Officers want to clarify that the car which hit the boy did stop at the scene and remained at the scene for some time while emergency services worked and carried out enquiries.

In addition, it can be confirmed that an off duty police officer was not the driver of the vehicle involved, but was one of the first on scene and administered first aid to the boy.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Rob Roberts. You can also email Traffic Constable Roberts at Rob.Roberts@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote incident reference NYP-11122017-0090 when sharing information.



