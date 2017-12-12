Theft from Co-op in Knaresborough

Spread the news!













4 Shares

Officers are appealing for information to help identify the men in the CCTV images. Officers want to speak to the men in connection with a theft in Knaresborough.

On 17 November 2017 at around 4pm, a man entered the Co-op store, on Boroughbridge road in Knaresborough, before leaving without buying anything. The same man then stands outside the store entrance.

A second man walked in the shop immediately after the first man and puts a packet of meat in his jacket pocket. The man then leaves the store without paying for the meat.

The man who was standing outside then reached into the doorway and grabbed a tub of Quality Street and then runs off away from the store with the other man.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC 1374 Jayne Lewis or email Jayne.lewis@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170206886.



