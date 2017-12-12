Christmas cheer for young carers, thanks to Ashville Prep School

Spread the news!















More than 200 youngsters in the Harrogate District who take on a caring role will receive some much-needed cheer this Christmas, courtesy of Ashville Prep School.

For the last six years, the school has supported the Young Carers charity. Pupils have been asked to donate a present to a youngster, aged between 7 and 18, who act as a carer.

Charity representatives have collected the gifts, some 240 in total, and are delivering them throughout the Harrogate area. Included in the gifts are 100 gift vouchers for various attractions, including Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate Climbing Wall and the Everyman Cinema.

Head of Ashville Prep School, Simon Bailey, said: Once again we are delighted to support Young Carers at this time of year. Whilst Christmas is a time for family and relaxation, for many young carers it can be a stressful period, as they continue aiding disabled or ill family members. Ashville has been a part of the Harrogate community for 140 years, and we feel it’s important to support local charities and organisations doing wonderful work here, within the Harrogate District. I’d like to the thank our pupils and parents for their generosity in ensuring that a young person in our area will receive at least one present this Christmas, which will let them know the care they are giving is greatly appreciated.